COLLEGE: Toten Takes Talents to Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Penn. — When Michael Toten graduated from Holtville High School in 2019, he had every reason to give up on school, give up on sports and give up on his dream.

He had no real scholarship offers to play football after high school and his dream of playing big-time college football seemed all but dead.

“I wanted to live the D-1 dream essentially and play football at a major college,” the 20-year-old Toten said. “I grew up always wanting to play baseball but in high school it all turned to football, and that’s all I wanted, to keep playing.”

Michael Toten got a send-off party thrown by his family on Thursday, June 13, as he was leaving Holtville for Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. Toten was awarded a scholarship to play football at The Rock after two years of football at Grossmont Community College in El Cajon. | TOTEN FAMILY COURTESY PHOTO

After two years of playing football for Grossmont Community College in El Cajon, Toten was offered a scholarship to play for Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. The Rock is a perennial power in the NCAA Division II circuit, finishing the 2021 season ranked No. 22 after climbing as high as No. 7 in the rankings early in the season.

“I did my research and talked to all the coaches and the coaches here made me feel welcomed,” Toten said. “The offensive line coach is a really good guy. He was drafted by the (Pittsburgh) Steelers, and he knows what it takes to be successful.”

Slippery Rock is located an hour from Pittsburgh. Toten made the trek across the country earlier this week only to be welcomed by the most snow the area had experienced all winter.

“The day I got here they said it was going to be the most snow they’d seen all winter. It was over a foot of snow,” Toten said. “It feels like a really good fit for me. My mom loves it and feels comfortable with me being here.”

His mother, Christina, said she was on many Zoom meetings with coaches and the vibe she got from Slippery Rock was one of family.

“I wanted to get a good feeling because these coaches and adults are going to have more influence on these kids than their actual parents will,” Christina Toten said. “As parents, our goal is to raise our kids well enough that they can be able to spread their wings when they are ready. And Michael is ready.”

After graduating from Holtville, Michael Toten went to Grossmont and was playing on the defensive line as a freshman in 2019. After a season, COVID shut down community college athletics in 2020 and pushed classes all online.

Michael Toten (52), a 2019 graduate of Holtville High School, will be playing offensive line at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania after completing two years of competition at Grossmont Community College in El Cajon. | TOTEN FAMILY COURTESY PHOTO

He returned to Holtville and continued his classes but also got a full-time job with an air-conditioning company. It was another obstacle standing in the way of his football pursuits.

When he returned to Grossmont for the 2021 season, Toten made the switch to offensive line and immediately began to blossom.

“The coaches told me that since I had already played defensive line, switching to offensive line would be an easy transition for me,” said Toten, who stands 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds. “Playing offensive line came pretty easy. On defense you are chasing the ball all over the field. On offense you are engaged for about a 2- to 7-yard set.”

Jason Turner, Holtville High School’s head football coach, said he is most proud of the perseverance his former player has shown.

“He had every reason to pack it in. No offers out of high school, then he goes to Grossmont and COVID delays things. Then he’s working full time and has to continue to work out and take classes,” Turner said. “I’m really happy for him and to see him mature has been fantastic. That’s why I think he’ll have success at this next level.”

While at Slippery Rock, Toten plans to major in business administration/management. Not sure what he wants to do as a career just yet, Toten knows that having a business degree can’t hurt.

“I got my general education classes out of the way at Grossmont, so I think I have about two years left to get my bachelor’s degree,” Toten said.

The young Toten said he was worried his father, Jimmy, wouldn’t be willing to make the trek to Pennsylvania for games.

“He’s not a fan of the cold and not a fan of flying either, so I don’t know how he’s going to get here,” Michael Toten said.

“Don’t worry, I know that man and he is Michael’s biggest fan. He will find a way to get there for games,” Christina Toten said about her husband.