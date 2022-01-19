HOLTVILLE — Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Carrot Festival and it’s many community happenings, the Holtville Chamber of Commerce has adopted the theme, “Carrot Diamond Jubilee,” with a near complete return to a pre-pandemic slate of events.

“The Carrot Festival will go on, just like we have on our posters and on the website, except for the SHiNE Club’s carrot cooking contest. They decided to cancel that event,” said Rosie Allegranza, executive manager for the Chamber of Commerce.

Although most of the big events get underway on Thursday, Feb. 10, it wouldn’t be a Carrot Festival without the Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet held on Friday, Feb. 4 at the Holtville Swiss Club, where both the 2021 Citizen of the Year will be awarded and the 2022 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess will be crowned. Tickets to attend are $40 per person, or $45 at the door, if available.

Helina Hoyt dons the ceremonial Holtville Citizen of the Year necklace created by Holtville native, the late Jim Strain, who was past president and lifetime member of the Imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society and used his lapidary skills to craft the keepsake passed to each Citizen of the Year. Hoyt was named Citizen of the Year for 2020 in March 2021. | FILE PHOTO

On Feb. 10, the Carrot Festival Midway Carnival opens, with rides and games for all ages. Located at Sixth Street and Holt Avenue, the carnival will run from Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13; hours will be 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and all day, starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Information on ticket prices for the rides were not yet available.

Friday, Feb. 11, will see the Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., though the band playing for the concert has not yet been announced. The concert will be held at the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street, in front of the Mechanics Bank, and will be free to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 12, will be the busiest day of the festival, with six different events scheduled throughout the day, on top of the previously mentioned carnival. Holtville Chamber of Commerce will hold the Carrot Festival Mile & 5K Races start the day at 7 a.m. For specific details about the races and an application to participate, visit the Holtville Chamber of Commerce office at 101 W. Fifth St. or call 760-356-2923 for more information.

Following the races will be the Carrot Festival Parade, featuring schoolchildren, bands, floats, antique cars and tractors, equestrian entrants, 2021 Citizen of the Year, and the 2022 Carrot Court. The parade will travel west on Fifth Street from Maple to Cedar avenues, with the parade award ceremony being held around 11:30 a.m. at the stage that will be set up on Holt Avenue.

Students of Holtville have not been left out of the festivities, with two events being aimed especially for them. The first event is a Student Art Show located at the Holtville Civic Center. The art show will run all day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alongside the art show will be a School Drumline Competition taking place in Holt Park’s gazebo around noon, though the exact start time is dependent on the ending of the parade awards ceremony.

The final event for Saturday, Feb. 12, and the entire festival, is a two-day Street and Crafts Fair, which will be an extended version of the Holtville Farmers Markets. It will begin at 9 a.m., and will run until 4 p.m., featuring food, vendor, and craft booths set up on Holt Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 13, will be dedicated exclusively to the Carrot Festival Midway Carnival and the second day of the Street and Crafts Fair, with no other events scheduled for that day. The Street and Craft Fair is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Really the only impact of the current COVID surge is the cancelation of the two-day SHiNE (Supporting Holtville in Numerous Endeavors) Club Carrot Festival Cookery Contest that was scheduled for Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The reasoning for the cancelation was due to complications around indoor pandemic masking mandates, Holtville chamber’s Allegranza indicated. The cooking contest is the only portion of the festival that was to be held entirely indoors. Currently, the mandate is scheduled to last until Feb. 15, two days after the end of the Carrot Festival.

“The SHiNE Club elected to cancel their event for the festival, the Carrot Festival Cookery Contest. With everything going on, and their event having to be held inside, they didn’t want to take any chances,” Allegranza said.

Carrot Festival Royal Court

No Carrot Festival would be complete without the Carrot Festival Royal Court, which will feature one queen, one princess, and one junior princess. These three positions are held by young women, with the queen being in grades ninth through 12th, princesses being between sixth and eighth grades, and the junior princesses being between kindergarten and fifth grade.

Currently, candidates have been narrowed down to six young ladies, two for each division, and the winner will be announced during the previously mentioned Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet.

Competing for queen is Adrianna Venegas and Daniella Contreras. Venegas attends Holtville High School as a senior, whois very active in extracurricular activities and boasts a 4.0-plus-grade-point average. For Venegas, being crowned Queen of the Carrot Festival would be to honor her father, who has works in the carrot industry.

“I would honored to represent the city of Holtville as the 2022 Carrot Festival Queen! My father has worked for a carrot company for many years as well, and I feel that it would be amazing to represent our carrot town as I’ve grown up working with carrots!” stated Venegas in her application to become queen.

Contreras on the other hand attends Southwest High School in El Centro and is heavily involved with their Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts. She lives in Imperial, though she grew up in Holtville, and considers it her home. She hopes to be named queen to honor her late father, who helped her win junior princess in her childhood.

The current Carrot Festival court (center) is surrounded by the 2022 hopefuls: Queen candidates Daniella Contreras (top, from left) and Adrianna Venegas, Princess candidates Yanesi Padilla and Mayah Taylor (bottom, from left), and Junior Princess candidates Aleeyah Nullie Aguilar and Jaclyn Baeza. Three will be crowned on Friday, Feb. 4. | FILE AND COURTESY PHOTOS

“I would love the opportunity to represent Holtville, El Centro, and Imperial once again as Carrot Festival Queen. When I was younger, my dad put in a great deal of effort to help me win Jr. Princess and running for Queen give me a chance to honor his memory,” Contreras stated in her application.

For the princess category, two young ladies are competing, Yanesi Padilla and Mayah Taylor. Both are Holtville residents, attending school in the Holtville school district. Padilla is an 11-year-old who attends sixth grade at Holtville Middle School. She enjoys swimming and soccer and hopes to be an Olympic swimmer and a lawyer when she grows up.

Taylor is age 12 and attends seventh grade at Holtville’s Pine School. Much like Contreras, Taylor is also an experienced princess, having won Junior Princess in 2017. She also is very active in the Verde 4-H group in Holtville, where she enjoys showing her pigs at the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta.

In the final category, the junior princess category, Jaclyn Baeza and Aleeyah Nullie Aguilar are the two finalists. Baeza is a 5-year-old kindergartener at Holtville’s Emmett S. Finley Elementary School’s dual immersion program. She dreams of being an “Octonaut,” a profession on a popular Disney Junior television show of the same name, so she can “explore, rescue, and protect” our ocean’s creatures.

Aguilar is the final potential princess, and she is 6 years old, and currently in kindergarten at Hedrick Elementary School in El Centro. Aguilar plays softball for Imperial Valley Girls Softball League and likes to ride horses, playing with her friends and cousins, and collecting Barbies and horses.