CALEXICO/MEXICALI — Imperial County holds many geologic wonders and mostly explainable phenomena, yet there was a certain amount of mystery in the pin-shaped sandstone rocks found in the area around Mount Signal west of Calexico.

Now the mystery behind what are commonly called sand spikes has been unearthed by a team of German geologists, who studied the Mount Signal formations that mirror the sand spikes in the North Alpine Foreland Basin of southern Germany.

For the last 200 years, geologists have struggled to explain how these stones were formed, yet Dr. Elmar Buchner, Dr. Volker J. Sach, and Dr. Martin Schmieder claim they have figured it out and have the sand spikes as a new type of rock in a paper titled “Sand Spikes Pinpoint Powerful Palaeoseismicity” featured in the journal Nature Communications published in November.

“Sand spikes are a new, hitherto unrecognized, type of rock produced or modified during the passage of high-energy seismic waves, which Earth scientists refer to as ‘seismite,’” Dr. Schmieder wrote in an email about his research.

Sand spikes are formed in areas covered in loose sand, similar to what is found in Imperial County’s undeveloped desert floor, like the area surrounding Mount Signal. Within that sand, there are spots that hold small pockets of moisture, and it is this wet sand that forms the basis for the seismite, their research states.

Sand spikes from Ochsenhausen, southern Germany, almost identical in appearance to those found at Mount Signal west of Calexico and Mexicali. | COURTESY PHOTO

The geologists claim that during a large seismic event, the water in these wet sand spots is forced out, leaving behind the minerals that had been dissolved in the water, effectively cementing the sand together.

This quick formation is what defines sand spikes as a new type of rock called “seismite,” versus the sand concretion descriptions previously applied to the sand spikes. Sand concretions form over many years, as ground water’s ebb and flow deposit minerals instead, making far less dramatic patterns.

The source of these large seismic events varies between the two locations, with the German location tied directly to the Nördlinger Ries impact crater, where an asteroid struck the earth in southern Germany around 14.8 million years ago, thereby creating a large enough seismic event to form the sand spikes, according to the paper.

The California spikes on the other hand, are attributed to one of California’s most defining geologic systems: The San Andres Fault.

“Sand spikes seem to occur preferably in geologic settings that offer the potential of major seismic shaking: while the sand spikes found at multiple locations across the NAFB appear to be genetically linked to the 24 kilometer (km)-diameter Nördlinger Ries impact crater, sand spikes from California occur in sediments only a few tens of (kilometers) west of the San Andreas Fault System, one of the most tectonically active and earthquake-prone geologic regions on our planet,” reads “Sand Spikes Pinpoint Powerful Palaeoseismicity.”

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, the specific name of the fault that runs through Imperial County is the Imperial Fault Zone, which was considered part of the San Jacinto Fault Zone until the mid-1990s. Both fault zones are included with the infamous San Andres Fault Zone, to create the previously named San Andres Fault System.

German geologists Dr. Elmar Buchner (from left), Dr. Volker J. Sach, and Dr. Martin Schmieder authored a paper that appeared in the journal Nature Communications in which they have discovered the creation of a new kind of rock found at Mount Signal and in an asteroid crater in Germany. | COURTESY PHOTOS

The Southern California Earthquake Data Center’s provided more information on the specifics of the Imperial Fault, describing it as “a remarkably active fault.” The Imperial Fault Zone is what is known as a strike-slip fault caused by movement of the tectonic plates that make up the surface of the world. The east side of Imperial County sits on the stationary Northern American Plate, while the west side is traveling north at grand total of 15 to 20 millimeters a year, making the seismic events necessary to create the spike not only possible but a regular occurrence.

This system is known for its extreme earthquakes, the most recent being the “Easter Quake,” which occurred on April 4, 2010. This earthquake struck along the Imperial Fault just outside of Mexicali just a few miles away from Mount Signal, and was a 7.2-magnitude.

Dr. Schmieder estimates that the sand spikes form during seismic events that are at least 7 in magnitude, meaning not only could Imperial County experience a seismic event strong enough to create the sand spike, one was experienced within the last 12 years.

For the three geologists, solving this local geological mystery was a side effect of understanding what the geologists are really studying: how the earth reacts when impacted by an asteroid.

All three geologists are experts in their field, with Dr. Schmieder currently serving as a research associate at the Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences in Bavaria, Germany. His research focuses on the timing of large asteroid impact events in Earth history and their effects on the Earth’s crust and environment and has experiencing working at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, in close association with the NASA Johnson Space Center.

The city of Nördlingen, Germany sits in the footprint of an asteroid crater, also where the so-called sand spikes found at Mount Signal are located. | COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Buchner is an assistant professor and vice director of the DigiHealth Institute at the same university as Dr. Schmieder, the Neu-Ulm University. His geologic work includes the study of large terrestrial impact events and their consequences, with a focus on central Europe’s Ries impact catastrophe, and is currently working on the sedimentary record of impact-triggered giant earthquakes.

Differing than the other two, Dr. Sach is an independent geologist and paleontologist who runs his own institution, Fokus Natur, in Ochsenhausen, Germany. He specializes in high-resolution stratigraphy, sedimentology, event geology, fossils, and paleoenvironments within the North Alpine Foreland Basin of southwestern Germany and initially discovered and documented in detail the seismite layer produced by the giant Ries impact around 14.8 million years ago.

Still, the impact of their findings was not lost on the three, who realized that this new understanding of how wet sand behaves during seismic events could help protect communities, like the ones in Imperial County, who are built in seismically active sandy areas.

“Where preserved in situ (in original place), sand spikes help constrain the location of (paleo-)seismic sources and may be a useful tool to assess the seismic hazard potential of tectonically active regions on Earth,” said the researchers in the closing of the introduction to their paper, focusing in on the ultimate importance of their research.