Great-Grandson of a Slave to Speak at Stone of Hope

EL CENTRO — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon and Stone of Hope ceremony, Imperial County’s preeminent multicultural awards event, will feature William B. Gould IV as its keynote speaker.

“Diary of a Contraband, The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor,” based on author William B. Gould IV, is shown. | COURTESY PHOTO

Gould is the great-grandson of a former slave. Gould’s great-grandfather, William Gould, escaped slavery, served in the U.S. Navy, and fought against the Confederacy during the Civil War.

“I think, particularly for young people, who are sometimes disillusioned, despairing and discouraged, he stands as an inspiration,” William Gould IV stated in a press release.

The great-grandson is also an inspiration. He was the first Black law professor hired by Stanford University in 1971. He still teaches at the university today.

Gould IV is an expert in labor and discrimination law and has served as the chair of both the National Labor Relations Board and California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Board. A lover of baseball, as the NLRB chair he helped end the 1994-1995 baseball strike.

In 2020, London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, commissioned Gould to report on equal employment opportunities and practices in the city. The report was released in July 2021. It identified 19 findings and offered 57 recommendations to support San Francisco’s EEO Division reforms.

Gould has written many books, including “Diary of a Contraband, The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor,” based on his great-grandfather’s diaries. In 1958, Gould’s father found his grandfather’s diaries in the attic. For 30 years, Gould IV pieced together his great-grandfather’s story. Stanford Press published Gould IV’s book containing his great-grandfather’s diaries in 2002. The story remains as relevant today as it was when it was first published. Copies of “Diary of a Contraband” will be available at the Stone of Hope awards celebration.

The event is scheduled for noon Jan. 29 at the event center on the second floor or La Resaca Restaurant in El Centro. The venue is ADA-accessible. For tickets to the event, call 760-265-8412.