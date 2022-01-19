IMPERIAL COUNTY — Much like the nation and state, the Imperial Valley has seen a dramatic increase in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Locally, the onset of the increase can be traced to late December, when new cases among children under 18 years old nearly doubled each successive week during a three-week period ending Jan. 11.

And although data is not currently available for the week between Jan. 12-18, that rising trend is not expected to change much, Imperial County Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo said.

“The next seven days (after Jan. 11) we still expect quite a bit of case activity within our community,” Angulo said during a phone interview on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Yet, the increase in the number of children testing positive hasn’t translated into a corresponding increase in the number of children needing hospitalization, El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward said.

“The good news is that these are milder versions of COVID,” Edward said during a phone interview on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

At ECRMC, about 80 percent of the children seeking care for flu-like symptoms are testing positive for COVID-19, he said. Because of the mild symptoms, there is no need to hospitalize the children, who instead are being sent home to recuperate.

The Valley’s rising number of children testing positive also means that ECRMC staff members have increasingly requested time off to care for their sick children, as well, Edward said.

Similarly, pediatricians that Edward said he has spoken with are reporting an equal percentage of positive cases as ECRMC among the juveniles that are seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms.

“As a community, we are reflecting what the rest of the country is going through,” he said.

Calls to several pediatric offices were not returned by publication.

Nationwide, some 981,488 cases of COVID-19 were reported among children during a seven-day period ending Jan. 13, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported on its website.

That case count reflected a 69 percent increase from the previous week’s 580,247 cases, the AAP website stated.

Locally, the rate at which children under 18 years old are testing positive remains less than that of adults, Public Health Director Angulo said.

Students get off a bus on Oct. 19, and walk toward their classes at Pine School in Holtville. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Still, the recent increase in the number of children testing positive is notable. During the seven-day period between Jan. 5 to 11, some 158 kids under the age of 5 tested positive, while 736 kids ages 5 to 17 did as well.

Combined, the cases represent about 28 percent of the total 3,125 positive cases that were recorded during that seven-day span, according to information provided by the Public Health Department.

Those figures contrast sharply with positive cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28. During that period, some 37 children under 5 tested positive, while 128 kids ages 5 to 17 did, as well. Together, those age groups represented about 20 percent of the total 802 positive cases that were recorded.

All told, 8,880 individuals between the ages of 0 to 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Imperial County. As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, the total number of local residents who have tested positive stood at 41,550, according to the local Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 3,541 active cases reported, with 239.1 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents, and 35.4 percent positivity as of Wednesday morning.

The increase in positive cases is due to the high community transmission rates, Angulo said. The surge has prompted public health officials to reemphasize the benefits of being vaccinated and receiving a booster.

“There are tools out there to help minimize the risk of getting severely ill, hospitalized and preventing death,” Angulo said.

To date, only one child under the age of 9 has reportedly died from COVID-19, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The website does not appear to reflect the death of a 13-year-old patient that ECRMC had reported had died at the hospital in August.

Vaccination rates for children appear to be taking place at a commendable rate, thanks to their parents, Angulo said.

For youths ages 5-11, a total of 6,570, or 29.7 percent of the Valley’s population for that age range, have been fully vaccinated, with another 6,601 awaiting their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, Angulo said.

The number of kids ages 12-17 that were fully vaccinated stood at 17,550, with 5,994 being partially vaccinated.

“There’s still some work to be done within the 5-11 age group,” Angulo said.

To help minimize the risk of exposure among school kids, Public Health officials have been in constant discussions with local school districts.

Districts that are facing pandemic-related issues will often reach out to Public Health to apprise the agency of the situation and solicit recommendations. In turn, Public Health will often reach out to state public health officials to solicit feedback, as well, Angulo said.

Some 10 local campuses had reported outbreaks as of Wednesday, Jan. 19. A campus outbreak occurred at Heber School, where the entire district has shut down over staffing issues due to COVID quarantines until Jan. 24.

In Dr. Edward’s estimation, in-person instruction poses one of the largest risks for potential transmission among children.

And though he was thankful for the onsite or take-home testing that many schools have implemented, he nonetheless remained concerned that such practices do not appear to be stemming exposure as much as he would like to see happen.

“They still have in-person instruction,” Edward said. “I don’t know who that is helping.”

In recent weeks, the Imperial County Office of Education has also received and distributed a total of 36,630 self-test kits to local school districts.

The self-test kits were provided by the California Office of Emergency Services, said Alvaro Ramirez, ICOE Safety and Emergency Preparedness coordinator.

“This was a proactive measure from the state and the specific number of test kits shipped was determined by Cal OES using information obtained from the California Department of Education,” Ramirez said in an email on Wednesday, Jan. 19.