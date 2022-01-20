Calexico Cops Union Go on the Offensive vs. City

CALEXICO — The Calexico Police Officers Association promised to wage an information war against the city over crisis staffing conditions after union members spoke out during public comment at yet another Calexico City Council meeting.

“It’s embarrassing to the developers that are going to come into this town, to any businesspeople that want to come into this town, and nothing has been done about it,” the union’s president, Officer Luis Casillas, said on Wednesday night, Jan. 19, referring to overall police staffing, the lack of special units within the department, and the lack of expediency in hiring.

“And so, we are going to launch a full-blown public awareness campaign against the city. And we’re going to go to every council chambers around the county and let them know that (if) they have family, or if they plan to come to the Calexico, it’s unsafe and unfit,” Casillas explained, his voice and anger rising as he spoke at the meeting. “And I say it from the police officer standpoint. I’m sure it’s with my colleagues and firefighters, they’re short staffed, too.”

Both police and fire personnel took turns decrying the staffing and hiring at their respective departments, continuing to voice their frustration with situations those who spoke say have been ongoing for a while.

Casillas and more recently, Calexico Firefighter Josh Paddock, have been regular fixtures at the City Council meetings addressing their respective issues on behalf of their colleagues, often getting little if any reaction from city staff or elected officials.

Calexico police Officer Luis Casillas, also president of the Calexico Police Officers Association, addresses the chief of police regarding his return from retirement during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Officers Casillas and before him, Officer Michael Gonzalez, spoke of poor morale and staffing levels that not only posed a threat to the citizens of Calexico but to the officers themselves.

“We still haven’t hired enough dispatchers or police officers, and quite frankly, having two police officers for a city of 44,000 people plus a Port (of Entry) of 1.1 million people crossing is embarrassing and it’s a disservice to the community and to the people that you represent,” Casillas said earlier in his comments. “Not only is it a disservice, it’s dangerous. It poses a danger to the public and it poses a danger to the officers.”

Gonzalez focused on the morale of his fellow officers, talking about young officers who see no future in being able to go on special assignments, languishing in a department where officers are tired and stretched thin.

“A lot of the officers are contemplating applying out to other agencies (that) give out incentives for hiring, that are up to $30,000. We’re not asking for money. We’re asking for personnel,” the five-year officer said during his remarks. “That’s what we’re in dire need of. We’ve been trying to work with the city for the past few years, and we’ve been so short staffed, but we haven’t seen any progress.”

Special units were also of concern for Casillas, who said the lack of a legitimate detective bureau is having an effect on major cases and has the department “shoot(ing) from the hip.”

“We haven’t had a detective, a permanent detective bureau in seven years. All these major crimes that are going on right now — because we do have them, believe it or not — we just had one. No one’s gonna investigate those. We do what we can, we shoot from the hip. It’s embarrassing,” he said.

In terms of hiring, that has been ongoing at the Calexico Police Department for more than a year. Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo has said several times over the past two years that hiring can be a grinding process, and finding qualified applicants that can make it through all phases of the testing process is difficult. Clearly, those caveats no longer sit well with the officers’ union, and haven’t for a while.

Calexico police Officer Michael Gonzalez, during public comment at the Calexico City Council meeting, speaks about low morale at the Police Department due to staffing levels. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“Our hiring process has stalled,” Casillas said. “Now I don’t know if it’s because of communication with HR and our command staff, or both. Or maybe they’re both incompetent, and maybe they should be replaced.”

He then turned his gaze on the chief, who retired in mid-December but was brought back a few weeks later to assist through the transition of hiring a new police chief.

“And just to add insult to injury, no offense to our current police chief, but here we have a police chief that’s retired and is collecting $24,000 a month, and we’ve got two officers running around, and you know what, if we take someone jail now you got one,” Casillas said. “That’s a slap in the face. It’s a slap in the face to the community.

“Chief, with all due respect, just retire; enjoy your vacation (and) let someone else take over,” Casillas added.

During his time in front of the council, Officer Gonzalez said that before COVID, the department was already short-staffed, yet after COVID began, there were additional periods of officers being out with coronavirus infections, other leave, administrative leave, and injuries. Gonzalez himself was injured and came back early.

“I was injured outside of the job. And I was back to work within a month, not because I needed the money or because I didn’t have sick hours, but because I was trying to look out for my partners and our colleagues,” said Gonzalez, adding that he has seen other officers do the same thing.

Firefighter Paddock, identifying as a member of the Calexico Firefighters Association, had many of the same concerns as Gonzalez and Casillas, speaking of staffing and later taking issue with some of the practices of the Finance Department that were affecting fire personnel’s working conditions.

Before going into some of the specifics of his concerns, Paddock told the council “we,” implying the association, would be providing the council members with a presentation on staffing levels and pay in comparison to different departments around Imperial County. Again, without saying it, the implication was Calexico Fire Department is not up to what the other departments are earning or have in terms of staffing.

Paddock said the understaffed department has been asked to work “massive amounts of overtime,” which he said can lead to sleep deprivation and fatigue, all of which can be dangerous to fire personnel and result in liability for the city.

“As one firefighter’s hired, another leaves due to working conditions and low pay. Staffing levels continue to stay understaffed and are never fully met. It’s been a revolving door,” he said.

Paddock shared that it’s all but confirmed that five firefighters are leaving the department soon at a time when it is already “six under staffed.”

Calexico Firefighter Josh Paddock, representing the Calexico Firefighters Association, speaks to the Calexico City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 19, about staffing and financial issues, both of which he says affect the department’s ability to serve the community. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“We’re almost 11 short … or will be, coming up,” he said, adding the department has been 11 down since 2010.

Leading to some of the association’s other criticisms, Paddock said department’s like Finance lose and rehire almost immediately, while the Fire Department suffers. The Finance Department then took some of Paddock’s fire, as it were.

He criticized the Finance Department’s ability to have additional staffing yet continue to not pay Fire Department vendors in a timely manner or fill needed requisitions quickly. He spoke of the need to replace broken iPads the department uses to fill out medical insurance information in the field, and requests for replacements taking over a month to be filled.

He also said items such as drinking water have not always been available to crews because the vendor wasn’t paid, an issue that has happened several times. He said a mechanic who works on department vehicles was not paid in a timely manner either.

“What we do know is that this financial delay in operations hinder our services to the community, hinder our ability to provide appropriate patient care and fire suppression needs throughout the city,” Paddock said.

Officer Gonzalez, the first of the three to speak on Wednesday night, had perhaps the statement that best summed up what Officer Casillas and Firefighter Paddock were feeling during their presentations.

“The Calexico police officers and dispatchers do what’s best for this department. But the city and the department do not do what’s best for the officers,” Gonzalez said.