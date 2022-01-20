EL CENTRO — Andrew Arevalo, a fourth-grade teacher at the McCabe Union Elementary School District, has announced his candidacy for the Division 1 seat of the Imperial Irrigation Board of Directors.

Arevalo is gunning for Alex Cardenas’ seat, whose term expires in December 2022.

“I believe the incumbent has lost sight of his fiduciary duties and responsibilities,” Arevalo said to the Calexico Chronicle. “I also believe he has prioritized his own needs over the community’s needs. I also question his integrity and commitment to the IID.

“It’s difficult to say you represent a district when you are actively in support of litigation against the district you’ve taken an oath for,” he said. “And quite frankly, I don’t want directors like the incumbent representing me, my family or my home.”

This isn’t Arevalo’s first run for local office. He recently began his second year as a Board Trustee for the El Centro Elementary School District. He said he has no intention to abandon his students.

“My long-term plan is to stay in the classroom,” Arevalo said. “My heart is in the classroom with my students. (But) I can’t help them if they’re not in the classroom. I can only do so much in my position as a school board trustee.”

The young educator and game designer has received a number of awards and has spoken about innovation in education. CUE.org named Arevalo the Emerging Teacher of the Year in 2019. He was named to the EdTech K-12 IT Influencers List in 2020.

Arevalo is a third-generation Imperial Valley resident, and says his chronic asthma — which his doctor attributes to elevated air-pollution levels in the area — is one of the reasons he seeks a seat on the IID board.

“It’s something I’m going to have as long as I live here,” Arevalo said of his respiratory condition. “As I look towards the future and what my kids might grow up in, I feel strongly about fighting.”

The Imperial Irrigation District is, arguably, the most powerful agency in Imperial County. Its directors come under heavy scrutiny and pressure from constituents and outside interests. Directors are expected to get up to speed very quickly on the many complicated issues that the agency is navigating.

Arevalo believes that the board’s lack of unity and infighting is hurting the agency and the community it serves. He aims to restore the public’s faith in the IID, to protect the IID’s water rights as drought conditions worsen, and to put electricity ratepayers first as temperatures and energy costs rise.

He is aware that the role of director comes with a heavy time commitment and does not believe that his teaching commitments will interfere with his commitment to the IID.

“I have spoken to my superintendent, I have spoken to my board, and they are in support of finding a solution to any potential scheduling conflicts,” Arevalo said. “On the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees I have not missed a single board meeting. We’ve been able to find (substitute teachers).”