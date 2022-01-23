Dozens of Restaurants are Embracing an Uncommon Type of Crowdfunding

In late 2020, Neil Blazin made the decision to update operations at his Pittsburgh pizzeria, Driftwood Oven. His timing, however, wasn’t great. The pandemic’s second wave was looming, with cases rising and Pennsyvlania seeing record-breaking daily deaths by mid-December; banks were drowning in paperwork for Small Business Administration guaranteed loans; large private investors had disappeared. The chef-owner decided to raise at least $60,000 from those who had a vested interest in his success: neighborhood customers.

This wasn’t Blazin’s first time crowdfunding. In 2017, when he and his former business partner needed help financing the pizzeria’s brick-and-mortar opening, they launched a Kickstarter campaign, bringing in over $44,000 in exchange for t-shirts, pizza, and pie-making workshops. But this time Blazin went with a platform called Honeycomb Credit, one he described as offering a “grown-up” version of crowdfunding: He promised to pay back his investors over five years, and to provide a return on their investment, at 8.5 percent annual interest. In less than two weeks, 70 people put their money where their stomachs are, and chipped in the maximum investment total of $150,000. Several more clamored, albeit unsuccessfully, to get in afterward.

“It really brings a lot of joy to know that people who are continuing to buy pizza are investing,” Blazin said. “It’s not just like buying stock in something nameless. You’ve actively made that choice to invest in the place that you live.”

It’s hard to go a week without scrolling past GoFundMe and Kickstarter campaigns to help finance a pop-up baker’s new dessert bar or to keep a dying institution afloat. But in the past five-plus years, dozens of restaurant owners like Blazin have explored a newer, less-common method of crowdfunding, known as regulation or investment crowdfunding, where customers can potentially rake in actual financial returns on their investments.

@beardfoundation nominated chef Neil Blazin crowdfunded $150,000 from his biggest local supporters to expand his sourdough #pizzeria. Hear Neil’s story about how he’s tripling @DriftwoodOven‘s ability to produce revenue!https://t.co/N4yE4EsIAs pic.twitter.com/8yXgOOsGTJ — Honeycomb Credit (@honeycombcredit) March 9, 2021

Investment crowdfunding platforms like Honeycomb, which are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), enable customers to become investors in the notoriously risky hospitality industry. This fundraising model differs from familiar donation- or rewards-based crowdfunding sites, where benefactors give money gratis or in exchange for smaller gifts like merch or a free meal. And it’s different from traditional restaurant investing, where one often buys equity shares in a venture. The majority of restaurant offerings on investment crowdfunding platforms are for debt-securities, or a loan repayment plus interest scheduled over a number of years. Still, like their traditional counterparts, crowdfunding investors are linked to restaurants for years to come, their fortunes rising (and in some cases, falling) with an operation’s performance.

Restaurants are increasingly turning to this crowdfunding model to raise capital. In 2016, 14 restaurants raised $2.8 million through investment crowdfunding platforms, according to Sherwood Neiss, principal at Crowdfund Capital Advisors, a crowdfund investing advisory firm. That number has more than quintupled, to 72 in 2021, which raised $13 million, with the average raise of $181,000.

Many small-time investors say they aren’t expecting wild returns from financing their local red-sauce joint; rather, beyond the promise of getting their money back and then some, there’s the emotional payoff of bankrolling the survival and growth of their neighborhood restaurants.

“The Honeycomb model really allows the regular customers of a restaurant the ability to speak with financial backing to say, ‘You know what? This is a great spot. We want them to be stable. We want them to remain,’” said Paula Rehn, a retiree who invested $2,000 in the Driftwood campaign. “If they can’t get a loan from a bank or from other investors, but we eat here and they fill our bellies every week, we’re really willing to pony up some money and provide them with a loan.”