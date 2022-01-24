HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys basketball team continues to struggle in close games, dropping two narrow contests to Imperial on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and at Southwest El Centro on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Vikings (2-10 overall, 0-3 in Imperial Valley League) hosted Imperial and fell, 42-36 in a nonleague game. Holtville led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 25-19 at halftime.

The Vikings were down 35-25 at the end of the third quarter and closed the margin in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“We weren’t able to make shots in the second half,” said Tony Ramos, Holtville’s 11th-year head coach. “I thought our defense played well but offensively we have to find a way to put points on the scoreboard.”

Holtville High School senior Dorian Maize drives to the basket in front of Imperial High School senior Jesse Nichols during their nonleague game in Holtville on Wednesday, Jan. 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The Vikings got 11 points from senior Roger Rolfe and six points from junior Angel Perez in the loss. Turnovers cost Holtville against the Tigers, committing 45 in the game.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Vikings traveled to El Centro to take on the Eagles in an IVL matchup, falling to Southwest, 41-31.

Again, it was turnovers and the inability to put the ball in the basket that cost the Vikings against the Eagles, according to Ramos.

Up next for the Vikings is a trip to Calexico on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with a 7 p.m. tipoff set for the matchup against the Bulldogs. Holtville will travel to Brawley for a 7 p.m. start against the Wildcats in an IVL matchup on Monday, Jan. 31.