Brawley Native Finds ‘Promised Land’

Bit parts and B movies have marked the lengthy acting career of Brawley native E. (Eduardo) Ambriz DeColosio, but now this child of migrant farmworkers has a recurring role as a ranch foreman on a network drama.

DeColosio appears as “Foreman Gonzo” on ABC’s “Promised Land,” an epic tale of the Sandoval family set in picturesque Sonoma Valley, where the Latino family vies for “wealth and power” as the multi-generational owner of a vineyard.

Although Brown people continue to assert themselves in the entertainment industry, it’s still not as commonplace and reflective as it should be, DeColosio said, and “Promised Land” helps correct that course, if even just a bit. Some 40 percent of Californians and 18 percent of all U.S. citizens identify as Latino.

“Frankly, Latino in Hollywood is not the top POC (People of Color) that they want, and that’s the harsh reality,” DeColosio said in a recent interview. “I hope we change that, I hope we look to be seen more. I know growing up I saw very few Latinos, except on Spanish TV, and even then, a lot of them didn’t look like us.”

Referring to the rich and opulent of telenovelas, “Promise Land” does straddle both worlds, as there is some of what DeColosio experienced as a child traveling the grapevine with his parents as a migrant farmworkers from Delano all the way to Sacramento, which is just a stone’s throw from where “Promised Land” is set in Sonoma.

Clearly the show does play with some of the common Latino tropes, such as undocumented immigration, but DeColosio indicated it avoids what have been stereotypes for Brown people, that is, gangsters or cooks. For DeColosio, growing up watching movies and television, he wanted to be in “Star Trek” or be a cowboy, but now he knows those roles are hard to find.

That’s why “Promised Land” is so exciting — it’s an almost entirely Latino cast, with a lead character who comes from nothing and builds himself from the ground up, not as a drug dealer or tequila farmer, but by establishing a vineyard, “something classy,” DeColosio said.

He feels residents of the Valley will see themselves in the characters and connect with the story of chasing the American dream.

Brawley native E. Ambriz DeColosio is shown outside his trailer on the set of the ABC drama, “Promised Land,” where he plays “Foreman Gonzo.” The show is set in Sonoma Valley. | COURTESY PHOTO

DeColosio’s character will become more involved with the Sandoval family as the season goes on, becoming what he feels will be a popular character with the audience.

The actor, who declined to state his age or what year he graduated from Brawley Union High School, said all it took was a couple of lines of dialogue to land his role, which after so much hard work in the industry feels like a long way from his humble beginnings in the Imperial Valley.

Born to an immigrant family, DeColosio, like many children of Mexican heritage, lived a life on the road, calling Brawley home but traveling north with the harvest. His mother and other family members still live in Brawley, he said.

Growing up, DeColosio had no idea acting could be a career. He thought it was a job people were born into, like your family is in acting, so that was how you get in.

But he has fought to get in, starting with a small play when he was a child in the role of a chipmuck at New Testament Baptist Church in Brawley. When he was older, DeColosio participated in one of Barbara Worth Junior High School’s traditional three-act plays.

Initially, he said he was not planning to be an actor. DeColosio got a start on the professional stage as a magician in Las Vegas. He enjoyed performing magic, but a friend and fellow magician told him it was clear DeColosio’s heart was not in it. The friend said he could see DeColosio wanted to tell stories with his performances and put a lot into that.

So, he transferred to California State University, Sacramento and shifted majors from hospitality management to a theater degree. He admitted he wasn’t prepared for the rough road that awaited him in the world of acting. DeColosio described it as a world where he did not have a straight path unlike many degrees he could have chosen.

“I tell people I started off as far from what you would need to be an actor as a person can be, other than being from another country,” DeColosio said. “I had no idea it was even possible to do it, and it took a while for me to figure out what that path was.”

Since that shift, DeColosio has landed smaller roles in film and television including, “Blindspotting,” “San Andreas” with Dewayne “The Rock” Johnson, and was a voice actor in “Cars 3,” and more. His first role was 15 years ago, according to IMDB.

COURTESY PHOTO

Several years ago, he won an award for Best Actor in “Mi Terra” in the Imperial Valley Film Festival, and in November 2020, he participated in a fundraiser from Dr. Tien Vo’s nonprofit that had locals running lines from famous scenes of films with celebrities. DeColosio performed a scene from “No Country for Old Men” with Holtville’s Felipe Irigoyen.

DeColosio said he hopes to do more for the Imperial Valley and his hometown, hoping to inspire more young people who are interested in acting as a career. He didn’t grow up knowing how to break into the industry and would like to bring a group together to help people in the Valley who are interested in making it in show business.

But DeColosio stresses that those who are interested need to understand that the road will be hard, there will be lots of sacrifice, but it is important that Latino faces are on the screen.

He definitely hopes he can inspire more Latinos to think about doing something in the arts and not just acting; he said the culture is an artistic one. A few years ago, while working with the Imperial Valley Film Festival, he got to return to his old stomping ground and meet the film class students at Barbara Worth Junior High School.

“If I can inspire people in our community, if a little Brown boy who worked in the fields with his parents from Brawley can star in this cool show …,” DeColosio said. “I would have killed to see that when I was a kid.”

DeColosio strongly encourages all Latinos to watch “Promised Land,” saying there needs to be support for this type of show, that Latinos need to see themselves on the screen leading normal lives, albeit a very “rich normal,” he said with a laugh.

Richard Montenegro Brown contributed to this story.