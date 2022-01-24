HEBER — A brush fire that started just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 23, was still burning well into the next day, as the slow-moving fire traveled south along the New River west of Heber, having consumed about 30 acres along the river bottom.

No structures were threatened, and no people were harmed, although firefighters were keeping a close watch on the livestock kept at Phillips Cattle. Co.’s yard, which right off the northeastern banks of the New River just south of Nichol Road, said Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada.

On Monday morning, Jan. 24, a crew from San Diego Gas & Electric had arrived in Imperial County to check on the 500-kilovolt SDG&E-owned power line just north of the fire site that feeds San Diego County its electricity, Estrada said. As far as he knew, it was unharmed by the fire.

Fire crews, which were made up of the county, El Centro, Brawley, Naval Air Facility El Centro, and Centinela State Prison fire departments, were in the process of cutting firelines — or creating breaks in the vegetation that fuels the fire — around midday Monday.

Holtville Fire Department was also assisting throughout the night, when Chief Estrada said the darkness made potential hazards difficult to see so he called a fourth-alarm. Holtville was released early Monday morning to assist Calexico with a structure fire.

Estrada couldn’t say how or where exactly the fire started, just south of Nichols/Lyons Road. The investigation is ongoing.

Holtville firefighters providing mutual aid during a four-alarm brush fire along the New River west of Heber spray water on vegetation early Monday morning, Jan. 24. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Cattle at Phillips Cattle Co. feed yard and the base a SDG&E 500-kilovolt power line can be seen as flame lights up the sky during a New River bottom fire west of Heber on Monday morning, Jan. 24. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO