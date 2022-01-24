WRESTLING: Vikings 3rd at Queen of the Mat

BRAWLEY — The Holtville High School girls wrestling team had seven girls finish in the top-4 and walked away from the Brawley Union High School Queen of the Mat tournament with a third-place team trophy on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The host Wildcats dominated the event and took first place with 137 points, followed by Steele Canyon from Spring Valley with 71 points, Holtville with 51 points and Rancho Buena Vista High of Vista in fourth with 47 points.

“I’m really proud of these young ladies. They’ve come such a long way from the beginning of the season,” said Richard Sanchez, Holtville High’s first-year girls wrestling coach. “They battled hard in Brawley got some good results.”

Leading the way for the Vikings were the third-place finishes of junior Hope Jessee and sophomore Kate Grizzle. Jesse took third in the 145-pound division while Grizzle was third in the 139-pound class.

Grizzle lost in the semifinals to Brawley’s Savannah Gomez who is a two-time CIF-San Diego Section champion and one of the top wrestlers in the state in her weight class.

Holtville freshman Lexee Roeseler took fourth place at 118 pounds while junior Melanie Herrera was fourth at 152 pounds. Freshman Elah Castro was fourth in the 162-pound division while junior Itxchel Gomez was fourth in the 235-pound class.

In the novice division, which didn’t count toward team points, Holtville freshman Katie Enriquez took second place in the 128-pound division.

The girls will be competing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II championships at Brawley Union High on Feb. 5, with the top finishers moving on to the CIF-SDS Masters competition slated for Feb. 11 at Alliant University in San Diego.

The girls state championship event is scheduled for Feb. 24-26 in Bakersfield.