WRESTLING: Vikings Take Third in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — The Holtville High School boys wrestling team went to the San Pasqual Invitational here on Saturday, Jan. 22, and walked away with the third-place team trophy and three individual champions.

It’s the second consecutive third-place finish for the Vikings after they took third place in Norwalk two weeks prior.

“The guys are getting where they need to be as we get closer to the CIF championships and Masters,” said C.J. Johnston, Holtville’s head wrestling coach. “We got some good results this weekend and we are looking forward to hosting our tournament this coming weekend.”

The 58th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational is scheduled to get under way on Friday, Jan. 28, as teams from the Imperial Valley and San Diego County invade Holtville for the annual event.

Always one of the highlights of the wrestling season, Johnston said fans can expect to see some state-ranked wrestlers competing in the event and some of the top teams from San Diego Section, including Rancho Bernardo, Brawley Union High, Granite Hills from El Cajon and Vista.

In Escondido, the Vikings got championship performances from senior Donovan Johnston in the 128-pound division, junior Elliot Ortiz in the 197-pound division and sophomore Seth Iten in the 162-pound division.

Holtville finished third in the team standings behind tournament champion Rancho Bernardo and second-place finisher Eastlake from Chula Vista.

“I was pleased with the guys and how they performed since they’d been off a couple weeks,” Johnston said. “A couple of our guys faced some state-ranked wrestlers in the finals and were able to come out on top.”

Taking second place in Escondido for the Vikings was senior Payton Iten in the 147-pound division and senior Alan Marquez in the 222-pound division. Fifth-place finishes went to freshman Dion Johnston at 122 pounds and junior Daniel Ledesma at 172 pounds. Holtville also got a sixth-place finish from junior Alexis Roldan in the heavyweight division.

The Vikings will be taking part in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship tournament at Valley Center High on February 12 with the CIF-SDS Masters tournament set for Feb. 18 and 19 at Christian High School in El Cajon.

The state wrestling championships are scheduled for Feb. 24-26 in Bakersfield.