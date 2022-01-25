BOYS SOCCER: Vikings Fall to 0-2 in IVL Action

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys soccer team opened Imperial Valley League action on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and got a rude welcoming to the league from defending champion Calexico, falling to the Bulldogs 9-0.

Calexico, a perennial power in the IVL and a team expected to contend for a deep run in the CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoffs, put up six goals in the first half and cruised in the second half for the 9-0 blowout.

Holtville (7-8-1 overall and 0-2 in IVL) followed the loss with a home matchup against Southwest on Friday, Jan. 21, losing to the Eagles 5-1. Southwest got three goals in the first half for a 3-0 advantage and controlled the second half to get the 5-1 win.

The IVL is made up of Central, Calexico, Southwest and Holtville, while the Desert League is made up of Brawley, Imperial, Calipatria, Vincent Memorial Catholic and Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

The Vikings will return to IVL action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Central. They will follow that up with a trip to the Border City to face Calexico at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.