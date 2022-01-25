GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings 3-0 in IVL Action

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School girls basketball team improved to 3-0 in Imperial Valley League action with a 56-39 victory over Calexico High in Holtville on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Vikings (11-5 overall, 3-0 in IVL) jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and took a 29-17 lead into the halftime locker room.

Holtville was led by junior Kamryn Walker who had 24 points, six rebounds and five steals. Senior Orian Anderson finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while sophomore Jasmine Garewal had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings scored a 79-18 victory over Vincent Memorial Catholic High of Calexico on Thursday, Jan. 20, in Calexico.

Holtville got a triple-double from Anderson with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Three other Vikings had double-doubles with senior Diana Acuna finishing with 13 points and 10 steals, Garewal finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds and junior Skylar Hanson scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Walker finished with 15 points against the Scots while senior Mariel Estrada contributed with 10 rebounds.

The Vikings host Imperial at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in a key IVL showdown, and will travel to Brawley for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday, Feb. 1.