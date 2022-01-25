Novice Birders Gather at Sonny Bono Refuge

SALTON SEA — Along one of side of the Rock Hill trail, first-time birdwatchers took in the sights of snow and Ross geese resting among fields. On the other side, closer to the shoreline, a couple of Harris hawks were weaving through the air.

The Salton Sea has long been popular with avid birders, but for a group of science professionals and enthusiasts from around the region, this past weekend was a first visit for many of the group from the Southern California chapter of the Wildlife Society.

“We thought about the things that can be done here and we thought, the birding is supposed to be great,” said San Diego resident Kiran Stacey of the Salton Sea. She is an environmental consultant, a coordinator for the chapter of the Wildlife Society and one of the leaders of a trail walk to the Sonny Bono Salton Sea Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Southern California chapter serves the Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties and includes professionals in all areas of wildlife ecology, conservation, and management, and biology professionals and students, all of whom gather, network, and just learn from each other on day hikes and other events.

Snow geese took off in a flurry of wings and feathers on Saturday morning, Jan. 22 at the Sonny Bono Salton Sea Wildlife Refuge near the end of the Rock Hill trail on the southern end of the sea. About a dozen people with the Southern California chapter of the Wildlife Society hiked and went birdwatching. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Salton Sea’s reputation as a birdwatching mecca and a place of beauty did not disappoint as the group members arrived at the Sonny Bono refuge early Saturday morning. There were already birds in the fields along the trail, and trail leader and society chapter representative Kim Klementowski pulled out a scope for everyone to share and look through.

“It’s just gorgeous and majestical and just massive! Just massive,” said Klementowski, an environmental consultant from Homeland in Riverside County, who like many was visiting the sea for first time.

And the day got better from there. The group took visitors through the Rock Hill trail a couple miles from the refuge visitors’ center. The hike was one of the chapter’s first of the season.

They chapter chose the Salton Sea because it was already considering a “desert hike” in Imperial County, and the Salton Sea fit the bill, especially as the area teemed with avian life as the major migratory path on the Pacific Flyway heading south for the winter.

Friends from north San Diego County, Kirsten Zornado, Rose Downey, and Alexa Habib, had come down to the Salton Sea for first time. It was a hike that interested all of them. Both Zornado and Habib are microbiologists and Downey is an art student, who sketched birds along the trail. Zornado was the only member of the society and wanted to bring her friends along.

Bill Carlsen (right), a volunteer with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, looks through a scope while birdwatching with a group from the Southern California chapter of the Wildlife Society, who hiked on the southern end of the Salton Sea on Saturday, Jan. 22. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s really cool to compare (the birds seen) and a lot of the birders out here were really talented and knowledgeable,” Zornado said. “So, it’s really fun to hear from them.”

“I thought it would be really fun to see this part of the California,” said Habib, who said she enjoys visiting different parts of California.

Snow geese take flight | KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

Later the friends were able to head out to a section 15 minutes south of the refuge known as Unit 2, an area that is known for having large flocks of snow geese in the fields.

Husband and wife, Lupita Solano and Samuel Gurly of Pasadena, who aren’t science professionals but call themselves enthusiasts, said they were looking for something exciting and fun to do.

“I appreciate that stuff like this exists,” Gurly said. “This will draw people out from the cities to this area that is so well protected.”

At the end of the Rock Hill trek, a deafening series of honks rose from the rye field nearby as hundreds of snow geese took flight just as the group was leaving. It was a perfect end to the morning as the flock flew overhead and the group captured the moment in photographs.