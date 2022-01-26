Defense Attorney Jason Amavisca to Run for DA

EL CENTRO — There was a good reason why El Centro-based criminal defense attorney Jason Amavisca chose to use the Veterans Memorial at Bucklin Park as a backdrop to announce his candidacy for Imperial County district attorney.

Amavisca has a brother who served in the Vietnam War and is the nephew and son of World War II veterans.

Also, his father had attended law school for about a year before he was drafted to fight in World War II, which essentially meant that Amavisca’s parents groomed him to become a lawyer from the day he was born.

“I thank them for that,” he told a crowd of about 40 people who gathered to hear his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 26. “It’s a very rewarding career when you have the opportunity to help people.”

A native of San Pedro, Amavisca came to Imperial County in 2000 when he was hired by DA Gilbert Otero as a deputy district attorney. Living and working in the Valley proved to be to his liking, prompting Amavisca to decide to remain on a permanent basis.

“I knew I wanted to make this community my home and a place to raise my children and my family,” he said.

He eventually left the DA’s Office in 2006 to go into private practice as a criminal defense attorney representing clients at the state and federal level.

Prior to his resignation, Amavisca was assigned to a group of attorneys that prosecuted auto theft, and insurance and workers compensation fraud cases. He helped write applications for grants from the state’s Department of Insurance and would appear annually in Sacramento to advocate for those funds.

Amavisca said he felt as if he had reached the peak of his career at the DA’s Office, since at the time of his departure the agency did not have supervisory positions for deputy DAs. Also, he had a desire to practice as a defense attorney to become a well-rounded criminal law practitioner.

He said he remained grateful to DA Otero for initially hiring him and wasn’t sure if he would’ve run for the office had Otero decided to seek re-election.

“I’m running now because I know I’m the best candidate to fill his vacancy,” Amavisca said.

Should voters decide to elect Amavisca as district attorney in June, he said he will work toward ensuring that veterans who may suffer from a service-related disorder and are facing criminal charges are afforded alternatives to incarceration.

Already, he has encountered clients who as veterans could’ve benefited from such intervention and services. And as the district attorney, Amavisca said he would work with the county Probation Department and Behavioral Health Services to establish such a diversionary program.

“Unfortunately, our county lacks those services,” he said. “There is a huge disconnect between the District Attorney’s Office and other agencies.”

Amavisca’s vow to work toward creating alternatives to incarceration for veterans was one of three areas of focus that he said make up his campaign platform.

El Centro-based defense attorney Jason Amavisca told those gathered at Bucklin Park on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to hear him announce his candidacy for county district attorney that his passion for the law, passion for seeking justice and his past experiences as a prosecutor made him the best candidate. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Those other two proposed initiatives include enhancing the DA’s Office’s community outreach efforts and strengthening its ties with law enforcement agencies.

“I will emphasize establishing a solid working relationship with our local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including our international colleagues in Mexico,” Amavisca said.

Bolstering the agency’s public outreach efforts, particularly among youths, would allow the community to become more familiar with the agency’s purpose, he said. Such a proactive approach with youths would also have the benefit of promoting law and order and the importance of staying in school.

Unfortunately for some community members, their understanding of the role of the DA’s Office only happens after they become victims of a crime, Amavisca said.

He remains a strong proponent of the equal application of the law. Those that commit crimes should be held accountable, yet the punishment should fit the offense, he said. Too often, the needs of the offender are overlooked, and when left unaddressed contribute to a cycle of offenses, he said.

Nor does being a practicing defense attorney detract from Amavisca’s strong belief in the state and federal criminal justice system and the concept of law and order, he said.

“I believe that our system is the best,” Amavisca told those gathered, “although it might have some imperfections, it is the most transparent and the one that seeks to obtain justice.”

The office of the district attorney is both an extremely powerful and privileged one, Amavisca said, considering the discretion and responsibility a DA has to weigh the merits of a case, decide what charges to file or alternatives to consider, all while adhering to a sense of justice rather than seeking convictions for statistical purposes.

Outside of his law practice, Amavisca serves as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.

At Bucklin Park on Wednesday, Amavisca offered assurances that his passion for the law, passion for seeking justice and his past experiences as a prosecutor made him the best candidate for district attorney.

His candidacy received the support of local attorney Mariel Barreto, who introduced Amavisca to the crowd gathered at Bucklin Park and characterized him as a tough and compassionate attorney who is willing to help those in the community who are the most in need.

Amavisca joins a relatively crowded field of candidates that includes local attorney and El Centro City Council member Edgard Garcia, whose 2018 bid marked the first time in recent memory that incumbent DA Otero had faced a contender, county Deputy DA Mario Vela, who has received Otero’s endorsement, as well as county Deputy Public Defender George Marquez, who had previously worked at the DA’s Office, too.

Like his opponents, Amavisca said that, if elected, he too would work to bolster the DA’s Office’s ability to recruit and retain qualified attorneys.

“We will work hard to make the District Attorney’s Office an attractive and a career-advancing place where they will want to stay and make this Valley their home,” he said.