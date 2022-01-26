Desert Valley Monofil to Expand Landfill Site

EL CENTRO — In anticipation of a fast-growing geothermal industry because of the need for lithium, a company dedicated to disposing geothermal waste will be expanding its landfill site just outside of Westmorland by adding 80 acres.

Desert Valley Company Monofil went before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to seek support to expand the “monofil.”

A monofil is a landfill that only accepts one stream of waste, and in the case of the DVCM that waste is the filter cake coming out of CalEnergy geothermal plants. This filter cake is a buildup of all the minerals that are filtered out of the geothermal brine, which then must be disposed of in a safe manner. Both DVCM and CalEnergy are owned CalEnergy’s parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, and have been operating in Imperial County for decades.

“BHE Renewables operates approximately 10 geothermal in the Salton Sea area. They’ve been operating these since the early 1980s,” said Jim Minnick, Imperial County’s Planning and Development Services director, as he introduced the resolution that allowed the expansion to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Rather than pay to have the waste hauled away, BHER opened DVCM in May 1991 just a few miles outside of Westmorland in a remote part of the desert, only accessible by dirt access roads. This site only handles the filter cakes coming out of the plants, which Minnick established clearly was considered non-hazardous waste, so the filter cake is safe to be able to be disposed of in the local site.

“This waste stream is considered a class two land waste, not class three, which would be a municipal waste. It’s also not a class one which would be considered hazardous waste,” Minnick said during the meeting.

Although the site is 181 acres, only 68 of those acres are actually used for the monofil. The monofil is divided into three cells, with the first two cells already having been permanently capped off. The only active cell has a capacity of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards, but the additional 80 acres, and subsequent fourth cell that comes with it, will increase capacity by an additional 2.6 million cubic yards, effectively tripling the current capacity.

This expansion is not only for the current geothermal plants, but in anticipation of future developments within Imperial County’s famed “Lithium Valley,” according to Mark Gran, manager for Real Estate Assets and Community Relations at CalEnergy.

“This is a very important project for continued operation of the current geothermal facilities and expansion of new geothermal and lithium development for BHER,” said Gran in the meeting.

CalEnergy is one of a handful of geothermal plants who hope to develop one of Imperial County’s newest industries, lithium extraction. Affectionately referred to as “Lithium Valley,” this new industry will see lithium extracted directly from the geothermal brine that the geothermal plants rely on to produce power.

While Lithium Valley may still be in its infancy, the expansion of this waste site prepares CalEnergy for the development of this new resource, along with continuing the operations at their plants within the Imperial County, keeping the spotlight on Lithium Valley and not the waste it produces.

COVID Hits Record Highs

Imperial County Department of Public Health Director Janette Angulo reported record-high COVID positivity rates, with 36 percent tests coming back positive and 27 active outbreaks, with another 13 pending investigation.

“Imperial county has a 251 case rate per 100,000 population, and a 36 percent testing positivity. That has been extremely high and is actually the highest in the pandemic,” Angulo said.

As of Jan. 25, Imperial County reported 4,207 active cases of COVID, bringing the total number of cases to 45,239, and 823 COVID-related deaths. There were no available hospital beds in Imperial County as of Tuesday morning, with Angulo reporting 186 hospitalizations, 97 of which were COVID positive, and 27 of those patients were in the intensive-care unit.

Not all of the news coming out of the update was bad, however, with Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday reporting a decrease in severity of symptoms experienced by those who are either vaccinated, or those who have already had the disease.

“The good news, though … although people may still get reinfected, their risk of developing the more severe forms of COVID and being admitted to the hospital, the ICU, and then dying is substantially decreased,” Munday said.

While Imperial County is experiencing an all-time high for case and positivity rates, the death rates have been significantly reduced, showing a reduction in the severity of pandemic despite the high numbers. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Calipatria Tenant-Based Rental Assistance

For many residents in Imperial County, finding a way to pay their rent each month is a neverending struggle. To help alleviate this, Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Department partnered with the city of Calipatria to develop Tenant-Based Rental Assistance to assist low-income Calipatria residents with the cost of housing.

“The TBRA Program assists eligible low-income households with a portion of the rent as well as their security and … utility deposit as needed. This assistance can run up to 12 months per client,” said Priscilla Lopez, director of the Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Department.

This program was made possible with a HOME Grant, a Department of Housing and Urban Development program that permits participating jurisdictions to create flexible programs that provide assistance to individual households to help them afford the housing costs of market-rate units.

Imperial County was awarded this grant with the city of Calipatria in an amount of $500,000, $12,500 of that specifically dedicated to the county’s administration costs. This program will have no fiscal impact on the county until the cost of administrating the program exceeds the $12,500, with the exceeding amount being absorbed by the county’s general fund.

Start dates for the program have not yet been released by the county, but for more information, contact the Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Department at 442-265-1100.