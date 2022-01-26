El Centro Housing Project for Homeless Scrutinized

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Social Services Department will submit a joint application with Pacific Southwest Community Development Corp. and the Imperial Housing Coalition for grant funding on a potential project to convert the Days Inn in El Centro into housing for the very low-income and the homeless, drawing criticisms from neighboring business owners and community leaders who felt left out of the conversation.

This project looks to use state Department of Housing and Community Development Homekey Program dollars to rehabilitate 50 units at the Days Inn in El Centro to be used as single-occupancy homes for those considered homeless and at risk of homelessness.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution allowed the joint application at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“They will take people off the streets, and they will also take people out of degrading circumstances … it creates a place where they can move into and actually afford to live there with their income, and also get services from Imperial County,” said Imperial Housing Coalition founder and co-owner of Duggins Construction, Russell Roben.

Despite the positive intentions, neighboring business owners and community leaders spoke out against the project, focusing mostly on the lack of community outreach performed by the county in regard to the project, with several stating that they only discovered the discussion of this project by reading about it on Sunday, Jan. 23.

“Literally, most people found out about this on Sunday when they opened up their newspaper, and I’m not sure that there was a fair timeline given to people to even be part of this conversation today,” said Jason Jackson, chief executive officer of El Centro-based security company, Southwest Security, and a former El Centro City Council member.

District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley addressed the concerns during the meeting, explaining that jurisdiction for the project, and by extent the responsibility of performing community outreach, fell to the city of El Centro not the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

The only decision the Board of Supervisors were being asked to make was whether Imperial County Social Services Department would commit to partnering with the developers, Kelley said, so social services could begin the process of applying for funding. The application for the Homekey Program has a strict deadline of Jan. 31, giving Roben only six days to complete the application for submission before the deadline.

El Centro attorney Jim Graves also spoke out about the cost of the program, which is listed at $18 million, asserting that it would be cheaper to buy a location in La Jolla. Roben addressed these concerns directly, explaining that the $18 million price tag is not only for the purchase and rehabilitation of the units at the Days Inn, but also for the administration and operating costs that would be associated with the program.

Those speaking against the project also expressed deep concerns that the opening of this new housing facility would draw in even more homeless into the area, which is already inundated with a large homeless population. Several of the speakers shared examples of the destruction that El Centro’s homeless population causes, accusing them of smashing windows and harassing local businesses. Graves supported these assertions, and even saying that “the many homeless people have a vegan diet of tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, fentanyl and methadone.”

Roben explained that part of the project will be the implantation of services to address any issues that may lead to residents to act out, through Imperial County’s Social Services Department. There will also be rules of conduct for remaining within the housing, which will be enforced by 24-hour on-site management and security, citing Roben’s previously successful hotel conversion to low-income housing, Hollies Hotel in Calexico, as an example of how the project can improve the community.

“Please talk with the city manager, please talk with the police, the fire chief, everybody. They will tell you how much we cleaned up that area, how much we’ve brought to the community and how much of a benefit,” Roben said.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle Inc., also spoke out, supporting the same concerns that the other community members expressed but adding that he also had concerns that there was a conflict of interest for Roben, who is requesting support from the county while also possibly sitting on the panel to interview potential Imperial County executive officer candidates.

“I don’t know if it’s the same Mr. Roben, I don’t know him and I don’t know the individual that was involved in the interview panel for the CEO, but it raises a red flag to me,” Olmedo said during the meeting.

Neither Roben nor the county commented on whether he was on that specific panel, though through the course of the debate it was stated explicitly that the project would not fall directly under the county’s jurisdiction.