Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24.

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

5:42 a.m.: A resident of Beach Club Drive in Salton City reported hearing noises in her attic. She advised deputies that she was in the process of securing a restraining order against her ex and it could be him. There was also a suspicious vehicle parked across the street from the residence.

11:19 a.m.: A Bureau of Land Management officer requested backup from Imperial County sheriff’s deputies at the Skunk Hollow Recreation Area near Winterhaven for a male subject refusing to comply.

1:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to a fatal vehicle rollover at the intersection of Interstate 8 and In-Koh Pah Road in the Ocotillo area with two people reported to be in the vehicle including an elderly male.

1:01 p.m.: A subject near the intersection of Tank Road and Coachella Canal Road in the Niland area reported finding a silver-colored object with a primary and secondary arming device that appeared to be a bomb.

5:53 p.m.: Deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol with a male subject in dark clothing walking in the middle of Highway 111 near Calipatria trying to get vehicles to stop and refusing to listen to commands.

6:16 p.m.: Deputies responded to a structure fire at an abandoned building near the bus stop in Niland. Witnesses reported seeing a male subject in the area prior to the fire in all black clothing and possibly under the influence of drugs.

7:26 p.m.: Deputies responded to a house fire at the corner of Fourth Street and Noffsinger Road in Niland.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

3:14 a.m.: A Niland resident called 911 to report a subject in the area banging on walls and throwing objects.

12:14 p.m.: Deputies responded to Beal Road and Low Road in the Niland area after a female subject reportedly hit another female in the head with a baseball bat.

7:11 p.m.: The dispatch center at Naval Air Facility El Centro called deputies to report a suspicious subject taking photos in the area and being uncooperative with base personnel. The subject was only speaking Spanish originally and then switched to only speaking French.

7:35 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Long Branch Avenue in Salton City.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

1:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Worthington Road and Highway 115 for reports of a subject attempting to steal boxes of produce from a field.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

7:09 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with multiple injuries at the corner of McCabe Road and Pitzer Road outside of El Centro.

10:59 p.m.: A caller on English Road in Niland reported that two male subjects, one of them carrying a machete, had attempted to burglarize his business. The subjects left southbound on English Road.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Dogwood Road and Aten Road near El Centro after a motorist ran into a power pole.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

12:17 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a body in a canal in Winterhaven.

2:54 p.m.: California Highway Patrol officers from the El Cajon office advised deputies that they were involved in a vehicle pursuit on eastbound Interstate 8 at Carrizo Gorge, chasing a white Ford Ranger with Canada plates at speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

5:11 p.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle collision at the corner of Highline Road and Ferguson Road involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

5:54 a.m.: A subject on Walnut Avenue reported hearing a neighbor yelling “please help me.” Deputies found the scene quiet on arrival and couldn’t find anybody in distress.

9:19 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a Hispanic male subject in his mid-40s trying to take the Christmas lights from the Sun Community Federal Credit Union building on Fifth Street.

6:10 p.m.: Deputies received multiple reports of a subject causing a disturbance at an apartment building on Holt Avenue.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

6:24 a.m.: A resident of Circle Drive called deputies to report that her mother was causing a disturbance at the home due to being upset that her husband had unplugged the Wi-Fi.

4:33 p.m.: Deputies responded to Family Dollar on Fifth Street after a white male adult subject reportedly left the store with a basket full of items without paying. The subject was wearing jeans shorts and left the store in a tan GMC SUV toward ACE Hardware.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

9:32 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a white male adult going back and forth between Donut Avenue and ACE Hardware panhandling and harassing customers.

12:58 p.m.: An air compressor was reported stolen from the back of a truck at the corner of Pine Avenue and Fifth Street.