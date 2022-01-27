Inclusivity Top Goal of SDSU-IV Cross-Cultural Center

CALEXICO — Though the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center does not yet have a physical space on campus, it occupies the mind of Vannessa Falcon Orta, who was recently hired to serve as faculty director for the newly created center.

Since the Cross-Cultural Center is currently in its inceptual phase, Falcon Orta has spent much of her time establishing ties with the campus community and diverse community members, in order to elicit feedback about what they would like to see incorporated into the center.

Part of that outreach has included meeting virtually and in-person with SDSU-IV faculty and staff, and members of its student government.

She has also ventured across the border to meet with Mexicali-based scholars and members of the Chinese-Mexican community to learn more about their unique insight about the region and its various cultures.

Ultimately, the goal of the Cross-Cultural Center is to create a welcoming space where both the local campus community and the wider community can learn about and celebrate one another’s experiences and identities.

“Representation matters,” Falcon Orta said during a recent Zoom interview. “The Cross-Cultural Center is about making an inclusive space for everybody.”

The establishment of the center in November is an extension of similar efforts that have been undertaken on the main SDSU campus over the past few years. Those efforts are focused on providing diverse student communities with spaces, programming and events that foster learning and growth, inclusion, and validation.

A particular focus of Falcon Orta’s outreach efforts will be on the region’s underrepresented groups, such as Native Americans, African Americans and other groups that aren’t as widely recognized locally.

Vannessa Falcon Orta is the recently hired faculty director for the newly created San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center. | COURTESY PHOTO

She said she is hoping to create programming and events that reflect the region’s uniqueness, and which highlight the resiliency and challenges of its inhabitants.

Plans also call for a series of lectures that would bring together local activists, community leaders, and researchers from the Valley and Mexicali that could help further validate and celebrate the experiences of those underrepresented groups.

“That’s the that community I want to amplify more broadly, and also for the main campus to learn from us,” Falcon Orta said. “A lecture series of that form can provide an exchange of that intelligence and excellence.”

At SDSU-IV, the Cross-Cultural Center will join the recent establishment of a Women’s Resource Center. That center was made possible by a $2,500 grant the Southern California Gas Co. awarded to MANA de Imperial Valley to support the center’s creation.

Considering Falcon Orta’s upbringing and education, serving as the Cross-Cultural Center director can be viewed as a natural evolution of her academic pursuits and community organizing.

As the daughter of working-class immigrant parents from Mexico and Peru, she once had to commute daily across the Tijuana-San Diego border to attend college and knows firsthand how such an experience can contribute to a student’s feelings of invisibility.

“I didn’t have time to be on campus because I was working and going to school and commuting through borders,” Falcon Orta said. “I’m very aware that it’s a reality, and in the Valley, too.”

In May, she graduated from a joint program between SDSU and Claremont Graduate University with a doctoral degree in education. While pursuing her Ph.D., Falcon Orta founded the Transfronterizx Alliance Student Organization and the Transborder Student Ally Program at SDSU.

As a visiting scholar for the Borderlands Education Center at the University of Arizona, she also conducted research and helped create spaces of inclusion for cross-border community college students in the Douglas-Agua Prieta borderlands.

Amid such a busy schedule, Falcon Orta also found the time to serve as an adjunct professor teaching online courses at John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s Department of Counseling and Human Services.

Even in light of all those past accomplishments, Falcon Orta described her new role at SDSU-IV as a “milestone.”

“For me this is a very exciting phase in my life,” she said. “I’m eager to engage and participate and learn about the community here.”

So far, learning more about the community has also translated into a meeting with the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico to discuss how the Calexico campus can help raise awareness of the resources the consulate provides the community.

Additional talks have included the nonprofit Jewish Family Services of San Diego, which has higher education legal services available that Falcon Orta said she would like to bring to the campus.

As of late, she has been meeting with SDSU-IV students, faculty, and staff to help craft the Cross-Cultural Center’s mission statement. Already, Falcon Orta said she has been impressed by the strong student leadership on campus, as well as the support of faculty members like history professor Gilberto Reyes and academic adviser Norma Aguilar.

To help raise awareness of the Cross-Cultural Center, Falcon Orta hosted a panel discussion at the Calexico campus that included representatives of the main SDSU campus’ resource centers on Dec. 8.

Included in that discussion were representatives of the main campus’ Native Resource Center, Women’s Resource Center, and office of Community & Belonging.

Local faculty and staff attended as well. SDSU-IV academic Advisor Aguilar said she would like to see the campus make stronger inroads with the local Native American tribes, to help boost their recruitment and enrollment at the Calexico campus.

“I think that should be one of our goals,” Aguilar said during the panel discussion.

Markco King, SDSU-IV director of facilities, said he would like to see more recruitment and enrollment of African American students.

As an advisory board committee member, King said he has repeatedly tried to convince campus officials of the importance of further diversifying the campus community.

“I think we need to do a lot more on this campus so that we can start attracting those students here,” King said.