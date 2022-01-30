DESERT SHORES — Dozens of residents of the fire-damaged Desert Shores Trailer Park are less than a month away from a deadline to comply with county-mandated building abatement notices that, if ignored, could result in fines and administrative hearings.

The abatement notices stemmed from a Dec. 9 joint inspection of the trailer park by the county Planning and Development Services Department and Fire Department. The inspection itself was prompted by the Nov. 26 structure fire that killed a 33-year-old man and his two children, as well as two other separate structure fires that occurred in 2019 and 2021.

All told, some 37 individual mobile homes were found during the inspection to have various building and fire code violations. Those violations mostly included unsafe building additions, substandard electrical wiring and electrical breaker panel hazards, as well as accumulated trash and vegetation.

The owners of the mobile homes were given 60 days to comply with the notices. The deadline to comply with the abatement notices is Feb. 22, the Desert Shores Trailer Park manager said.

In the days after the fatal Nov. 26 fire that also destroyed eight mobile homes, District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley had toured the site and called for an evaluation of the trailer park, which is located at 115 Desert Shores Drive.

Kelley said that issuing the abatement notices was the appropriate response to longstanding concerns about substandard living conditions at the trailer park that was constructed in 1958.

“This is a pathway for them to be able to make improvements to the park and hopefully prevent anything like what occurred from reoccurring,” Kelley said in a phone interview on Monday, Jan. 24. “It’s an administrative process that the county agencies will follow to see that there is compliance moving toward addressing those concerns.”

Failure to comply with the abatement timeline could potentially result in fines or an administrative hearing before the county Planning Commission, where the property could be determined to be a nuisance and require the property owner to mitigate the nuisance, according to the county’s abatement ordinance.

Though the county did not explicitly disclose whether residents who fail to comply could be forced from their homes, a statement provided by Public Information Officer Gilbert Rebollar said that “as with any code enforcement violation, if it continues unabated and poses an immediate threat to public health or safety, immediate enforcement and/or legal action may be taken.”

“The county of Imperial is committed in working closely with property owners to address violations to ensure safe and healthy living environments for residents,” Rebollar said in an email on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Supervisor Kelley said he was unaware of any resident deciding to voluntarily vacate their mobile home instead of complying with the abatement notices. He did state that residents have been advised by county personnel of the resources and services available to assist them with any rehousing needs.

“It does require the individual to provide information and seek out that assistance,” he said, noting that county officials visited the site on more than one occasion after the Nov. 26 fire and had provided residents with information about the available services.

The Dec. 9 inspection was similar to other inspections the county has conducted of the site about every five years, Desert Shores Trailer Park owner and manager Mark Murrillo said.

During the county’s previous inspection about five years ago, officials had issued some abatement notices to residents, Murillo said during a phone interview on Jan. 24. He could not recall what action, if any, was taken in response to those abatement notices, he said.

On Dec. 9, Murillo’s dwelling was issued an abatement notice that revealed a constructed addition posed a “sufficient unsafe condition and structural hazard,” and that the mobile home contained “substandard electrical and electrical breaker panel hazards.”

He said he did not receive an abatement notice for the mobile home five years ago because of a recent change in ownership.

Aside from the inspection of the trailer park’s mobile homes, the site’s utility systems were also inspected on Dec. 9 and did not reveal any abatement issues.

“None of the fires were caused by any kind of electrical issues in the park,” he said. “In fact, there are no electrical issues in the park.”

Park management is responsible for the electrical infrastructure up to the electrical box that the mobile homes are connected to, Murillo said. Any issues beyond that point are the liability of the individual tenants, he said.

State-mandated Mobile Park Maintenance inspections include examinations of the general park areas, buildings, equipment, utility systems, each individual lot, and the exterior portions of individual manufactured/mobile homes, a California Department of Housing and Community Development spokesperson said.

The county is responsible for conducting inspections of about 5 percent of the mobile home parks in its jurisdiction on an annual basis, stated Alicia Murillo, a Housing and Community Development communications specialist.

The county has a total of 78 mobile home and RV parks that are subject to those annual permitted inspections, the Planning and Development Services’ website stated.

Public records requested and obtained by this newspaper reveal that building inspections have been conducted by county agencies either on an annual basis or directly in response to a structure fire.

Public records reveal that the county Fire Department conducted inspections of the site’s business office, as well as of common areas and roadways in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The inspections were not a routine matter and were done at the request of the now-dissolved Salton Community Service District’s volunteer fire department, said county Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr.

The three consecutive years are the only years for which the county provided public records. Any inspections that took place prior to 2015 were likely undertaken solely by the district’s now-dissolved volunteer fire department, Estrada said.

The Community Service District’s volunteer fire department dissolved in October 2019, after which time the county Fire Department took over fire services for the community, Chief Estrada said. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the county Fire Department has not had the chance to conduct such an annual inspection of the site’s business office or common areas, he said.

In 2017, the inspection revealed that the business office’s fire extinguisher needed to be serviced, while in 2015 the extinguisher was discovered to not have been properly mounted in the office.

Past inspections of the Desert Shores Trailer Park by Planning and Development Services personnel were done in response to complaints that were received by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and referred to the county for investigation.

The two separate complaints from Aug. 28 and July 9, 2020, allege that the “trailer park is filthy; infested with cockroaches; dilapidated structures and trailers,” among other claims.

“Doesn’t look fit for human living, let alone children,” the Planning and Development Services’ inspection report/findings for the Housing and Community Development Complaint stated. “Needs to be SHUT DOWN!”

Its site inspections of the trailer park appear to have been limited to common areas and revealed an accumulation of trash and debris near the park’s dumpster, which was soon addressed by management.

The county agency also conducted inspections in response to structure fires that occurred in April 2021 and November 2019, and which destroyed a total of eight mobile homes.

The inspections were limited to the spaces corresponding with the structure fires’ origins and the adjacent mobile homes that sustained damages, according to copies of the inspection reports conducted by Planning and Development Services.

The reports document the dates and reasons for the site visits, as well as the actions taken, including whether any mobile homes were red-tagged because of their severe fire damage, and whether any clean-up of the debris had occurred.

In some instances, more than one letter had to be sent to the homes’ occupants to seek compliance with the cleanup abatement, county PIO Rebollar said.

Because the mobile homes are private property, it falls to the owner or occupants to clean up any fire-related debris, said park owner Murillo.

Following the Nov. 26 fire that destroyed eight mobile homes, only one occupant has consented to allow Murillo to clean up the debris. The remaining residents have yet to take any action of their own or permit Murillo to remove the debris.

Legal Issues

While the abatement process unfolds, many of the residents may soon find themselves the target of rent due notices from Murillo, who said dozens of tenants have failed to pay rent for months at the advice of a local attorney.

“Right now, I’m having to sell off a bunch of assets to just to keep the park’s lights on just for people who aren’t paying rent,” Murillo said.

About 30 tenants have not paid any rent since August, he said. The monthly rent for a trailer space averages between $280 to $380, he said.

By not paying rent at the urging of the attorney, Murillo said he suspects that the intent is to put him in a financial position where he can no longer afford to pay the electricity bill, which could then legally translate as not providing tenants with habitable conditions.

The attorney, Jose Luis Fuentes, recently filed a civil lawsuit in Riverside County Superior Court against park owner Murillo and past owners, alleging as much.

Attorney Jose Luis Fuentes recently filed a civil lawsuit in Riverside County Superior Court against Desert Shores Trailer Park owner Mark Murillo and past owners for engaging in unfair business practices and overcharging multiple tenants for rent and utility payments. | COURTESY PHOTO

The lawsuit seeks class action status on behalf of its four plaintiffs and alleges that Murillo engaged in unfair business practices and overcharged multiple tenants for rent and utility payments, according to a copy of the complaint provided by Fuentes, who has offices in Salton City and Colton.

The filing of the lawsuit predates the fatal Nov. 26 fire but is in the process of being amended to include information about the incident to further bolster its claims that Desert Shores Trailer Park residents have been denied habitable living conditions because of the management’s practices, Fuentes said.

Fuentes said he is also considering filing an administrative claim against Imperial County for its alleged failure to hold the trailer park’s management accountable for failing to mitigate the poor living conditions at the site. Generally speaking, such a claim typically precedes the potential filing of a lawsuit.

“County inspectors have done nothing for more than 10 years and let the park continue existing with substandard conditions,” Fuentes said in a phone interview on Friday, Jan. 21. “They are not going after the owner who caused the problems.”

Following the fatal Nov. 26 fire that claimed the lives of 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez and his 14-year-old daughter Viridiana and 9-year-old son Joseph, the park’s insurance company sent its own inspection team to the site and determined no issues with the park’s electrical infrastructure existed, manager Murillo said.

The fire originated in an addition that was constructed onto the mobile home, according to the county Fire Department’s investigation, which further states that Dominguez was inside the addition when the fire started there. His children were together inside the trailer.

The addition was permitted, park owner Murillo said, only because he had called the county to report the construction that he had observed Dominguez undertaking, prompting Dominguez to seek the appropriate building permits.

The constructed additions that had prompted many of the abatement notices on Dec. 15 predate his ownership of the trailer park, Murillo said.

As for the previous two fires, the April 2021 structure fire originated in a mobile home that did not have utilities and which was borrowing electricity from the adjacent trailers, county PIO Rebollar said.

“Fire is believed to have been started by (an) individual burning things inside of the trailer,” Rebollar stated in an email on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The November 2019 structure fire was reportedly caused by a tenant running a propane-fueled dryer in a storage shed, Murillo said.

Murillo said he is not overly concerned about Fuentes’ lawsuit, which he characterized as being vague and failed to specify which business practices he may have violated.

“It’s basically a shakedown,” he said.

What he is more concerned about is his tenants’ refusal to pay rent. He said he will soon have no choice but to issue them notices of past rent due, while also advising them of rental assistance that is being provided by the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the hopes that the state can provide those missing funds.

“Eviction is the last thing you want to do as a property owner,” he said. “I want to get paid rent.”