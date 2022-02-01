EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley is responsible for almost 98 percent winter produce that feeds and fuels the United States of America. Because of this, we need organizations such as the National FFA and the Western Growers Association that honor the endeavor of American agriculture.

On the evening of Jan. 26, the Western Growers Association held its Ag Innovation banquet at the Pioneers’ Museum following their Ag Tech Seminar, which allows attendants to hear from ag-tech entrepreneurs and industry leaders such as the Secretary of Food and Agriculture, Karen Ross and Dennis Donahue from the Western Growers Association. El Centro FFA’s members had the honor of serving the community at this banquet in a variety of ways.

The vegetable centerpieces junior Samantha Soto, of El Centro FFA, designed and produced for the Western Growers dinner. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FFA

One of El Centro FFA’s members, Samantha Soto (junior), had the opportunity to showcase her talent by creating and producing flower centerpieces to decorate for the Western Growers dinner that included various commodities grown in California. Samantha has an agricultural sales paid placement supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project in which she works with our local flower shop, Cynthia’s Flower Connection, designing, preparing, and selling flower arrangements.

Additionally, 12 of El Centro FFA’s members were in charge of serving a full-course dinner to guests in attendance that evening. Lastly, chapter President, Andrew Angulo (senior), delivered a few remarks on the importance of technological advancements in the agricultural industry, as well as shining a light on the impact of agricultural education.

The following morning, El Centro FFA members took a trip to Holtville FFA for the Western Growers Ag Demo Day with Secretary of Agriculture Ross. Members started the morning with a tour of the Holtville FFA barn, followed by a Q&A session with Ross discussing agriculture policies, advancements, and education. Afterward, both El Centro and Holtville FFA set out to Vessey & Co. farms to view a demonstration from companies, FarmWise, and, Ag-Bee LLC on their innovative technology that will impact the future of agriculture forever.

FFA members get a demonstration of the Ag-Bee Drone at the Vessey & Co. fields recently. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FFA

The first presentation was by Ag-Bee LLC: Agricultural Drone Services. Drones are the future of agriculture. From crop evaluation and mapping to spraying and treating. Throughout this presentation, members were able to see the Ag-Bee Drone in action and understand how it is an agricultural innovation that can be used in areas where other methods are ineffective or unavailable. Aiding farmers with efficient pest management, the Ag-Bee Drone helps farmers not only save time but money as it “spot treats” fields, rather than the traditional crop duster application which covers the entirety of fields, leading to waste of material.

The FarmWise TITAN-35 in action recently. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FFA

Following, members received a presentation from FarmWise. For vegetable growers who face increased growing costs and new environmental and regulatory pressures, the FarmWise suite of data-driven services harnesses plant-level data to drive precise field actions in order to streamline farm operations and increase food production efficiency. On Thursday morning, they showcased their TITAN-35. The T-35 is a robot primarily used for weeding. It can mechanically destroy weeds using blades, and it can also chemically eliminate pests by applying fungicides and insecticides. The T35 is one of the larger mobile robots agriculture has seen, about the size of a medium-duty commercial truck. Members got the chance to see the T-35 in action on the beds of Vessey & Co.’s leafy greens, breaking ground and extracting weeds.

Wrapping up their day at Farm Credit West, members participated in a mock Shark Tank meeting and luncheon, where they got to listen to pitches from a variety of ag-tech companies, including Concentric Energy, FarmWise, Ag-Bee, and Burro AI. The panel of sharks was made up of agricultural leaders and FFA chapter club representatives, such as El Centro FFA chapter President, Andrew Angulo. After the luncheon, members got the chance for any additional comments or questions.

El Centro FFA would like to thank Dennis Donahue from Western Growers, Secretary Karen Ross, Holtville FFA, and all the industry leaders that helped facilitate this event and experiences.

Daniela Bastidas is Southwest High School senior and El Centro FFA chapter reporter.

Andrew Angulo of El Centro FFA addresses the Western Growers Dinner recently. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FFA