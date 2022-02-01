HOLTVILLE — Winning the 58th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational wrestling tournament was in Holtville High senior Donovan Johnston’s DNA, and he didn’t disappoint on Saturday here when he squeaked out a 5-4 victory in the 128-pound championship.

Holtville High School senior Donovan Johnston has his hand raised as champion of the 128-pound division at the 58th Annual Rotary Invitational wrestling tournament in Holtville on Saturday, Jan. 29. | HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL COURTESY PHOTO

Johnston’s grandfather, Rodney Strahm, uncle, Chris Strahm, and father C.J. Johnston had all claimed a championship in the annual event. Now it was Donovan’s final opportunity to join the list of champions after the tournament was canceled during his junior year due to Covid.

Donovan Johnston had finished fifth in the tournament as a freshman and third as a sophomore.

“I grew up at this tournament with my grandpa coaching and my dad coaching,” said the 18-year-old Johnston. “I’ve been going to it every year of my life and I knew going in this was my last chance to win it.”

Johnston was seeded No. 1 in the 128-pound division and won three matches to get to the finals where he would face third-seeded Joel Lopez of Bonita Vista High of Chula Vista.

In the match, Johnston jumped on top 5-0 at the end of the first two-minute period.

“The crowd was pretty exciting and I was pretty amped up to start the match,” Johnston said. “When I was up 5-0 I knew I just had to stretch the next two periods out.”

Lopez closed the margin to 5-3 at the end of the second period and had two more minutes to left to try and even up the match or pull ahead. He was given another point in the final period to make it 5-4 after Johnston was called for stalling.

“He didn’t really do much when he was on top so I knew if I went down I was pretty confident he wouldn’t be able to turn me,” Johnston said. “With about two seconds to go I could hear the crowd get really loud and then when the buzzer went off I heard the gym go crazy.”

The Vikings (141.5 points) finished fifth as a team at the 31-team tournament, behind champion Rancho Bernardo High of San Diego (307), Brawley Union High in second place (202), Kofa High of Yuma in third (187.5) and Granite Hills High of El Cajon (172.5) in fourth.

The heavyweight division (287 pounds) is where Holtville got a lot of its points with three Vikings finishing in the top six places. Freshman Smith Hilfiker took third, with junior Alexis Roldon finishing fifth and junior Athan Escamilla finishing sixth.

Holtville High School senior Payton Iten, right, wrestles against Jonathan Saenz in the 147-pound division at the 58th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“Our tournament is one of the biggest events of the year so I was pretty nervous,” said the 14-year-old Hilfiker. “I had high hopes coming in and I was able to finish third.”

Other Vikings to place at the tournament were sophomore Seth Iten who was fourth in the 154-pound division and his brother senior Payton Iten who was fifth in the 147-pound division.

For Brawley Union, Steven Solis took first place in the 184-pound division. Also for the Wildcats, Joey Navarro was second in the 140-pound division, Robert Platt was second in the 197-pound division, Evan Valez was third in the 108-pound division, Karim Alla was fourth in the 115-pound division, Mason Navarro was third and Jose Espinoza was fourth in the 122-pound class and Matthew Gutierrez was third in the 172-pound division.

Other Imperial Valley wrestlers to place, included Calexico High School’s Jesus Rodriguez in fourth place in the 222-pound division while Imperial High’s Christopher Guizar was sixth in the 134-pound division.

“Overall I thought it was a good tournament. We are always right up there as one of the top three tournaments in the section,” said C.J. Johnston, Holtville’s longtime head wrestling coach. “We get a lot of state-ranked kids and you’ll see a lot of them as top-four seeds at the Master’s tournament.”

The Vikings will be taking part in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship tournament at Valley Center High on Feb. 12 with the CIF-SDS Masters tournament set for Feb. 18 and 19 at Christian High School in El Cajon.

The state wrestling championships are scheduled for Feb. 24-26 in Bakersfield.