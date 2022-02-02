BOYS BASKETBALL: ’Cats Claw Vikings in IVL Action

BRAWLEY — The Holtville High School boys basketball team suffered its 10th straight loss and fifth straight Imperial Valley League defeat when the Vikings lost 65-52 to the Wildcats here on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Vikings (2-12 overall, 0-5 in IVL) fell behind 18-9 in the first quarter but closed the margin to 31-26 at halftime. Brawley built its lead to 49-37 at the end of the third quarter and cruised in for the victory.

Leading the charge for the Vikings was senior Roger Rolfe with 17 points, followed by senior Dorian Maize with 12 and sophomore John Chambers with nine points.

Holtville lost in Calexico, 88-43, on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Bulldogs got 23 points from senior Aaron Tabarez to go along with seven assists and seven steals.

Senior Julian Beltran added 14 points while junior Andres Tabarez had 11 points. Senior Christian Bravo and junior Cesar Castro had eight points each for the Bulldogs.

Up next for the Vikings is a trip to El Centro to take on Central Union High at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, followed by a nonleague home matchup against Palm Desert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.