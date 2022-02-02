Citizens Propose Uses for Calexico’s ARPA Funds

CALEXICO — Whenever county Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar addresses a crowd publicly in Spanish, he said, it is often because he’s about to disclose particularly strong feelings about a given subject.

He did just that during a workshop the city of Calexico hosted to discuss the proposed allocation of its remaining $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in City Council Chambers.

After listening to the city’s proposals, and several community members’ varied suggestions on how the funds should be used, Escobar urged the crowd in attendance to work toward a consensus and avoid proposals that would divide the ARPA funds in an ineffective manner.

“We have serious problems in Calexico that are only going to get worse,” Escobar said, referring to its stagnant revenue base, outdated infrastructure and rising demand for public services.

Whether or not the public and the City Council heed Escobar’s advice remains to be seen, but a decision may come at the council’s Feb. 16 meeting, when the city’s proposed ARPA allocations are presented to the council for potential approval.

For its part, the city is proposing to use $6.1 million of its remaining $7,228,591 allocation on a series of measures that align with the city’s previously approved strategic plan and the federal government’s spending guidelines. An amount of $1,078,591 in ARPA funds would remain unallocated.

Those proposed allocations include $1 million for park infrastructure, $1 million for emergency response equipment, $1 million for water and sewer replacement projects, $850,000 for information technology upgrades for public facilities, $750,000 for downtown infrastructure, $650,000 for indoor ventilation and filtration for city facilities, $450,000 city broadband upgrades, $350,000 for library and recreation department projects, and $100,000 for repairs at the city’s airport.

“There is a lot of emphasis to make sure that COVID-19 relief monies can provide the city with funds that would spur economic growth and future development,” City Manager Miguel Figueroa said during his workshop presentation.

The proposed ARPA allocations that Figueroa unveiled during the workshop reflect the recommendations that city employees had provided, as well as suggestions from the community, he said.

The proposals would complement planned expenditures, such as the city’s $100 million capital improvement plan, which Figueroa acknowledged is too small a sum to address all of the city’s infrastructure needs.

Plans also call for the city to work with public agencies to address public service needs and, when possible, make use of available services and resources that would not require any additional use of the city’s ARPA funds.

Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa unveiled the city’s proposed spending plan for its American Rescue Plan Act funds during a public workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at City Hall. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Some examples Figueroa cited included partnering with the county Social Services Department and Behavioral Health Services to further assist vulnerable members of the community like the homeless.

“One of the things we must do as a city is make sure that we look at our partners and leverage resources with other government entities,” Figueroa said.

The city is obligated to have its ARPA funds allocated for eligible purposes by Dec. 31, 2024, and have expended those funds by Dec. 31, 2026.

The hour and a half workshop attracted about 30 people, some of whom voiced concern about the city’s proposed ARPA uses.

Resident Alexis Castro recommended that the city look into applying for existing grant funds from the state and federal government to address some of the city’s broadband and infrastructure needs. That way, the city could direct more of its ARPA funds toward assisting essential workers like farmworkers.

“If we’re talking about leveraging funds and talking about equity, the (city’s) spending plan doesn’t seem equitable,” Castro said.

City Manager Figueroa responded that the city is planning to apply for state Community Development Block Grants and Project Homekey funds that, if awarded, would be used to enhance the city’s downtown infrastructure in a way that would benefit farmworkers. He also invited Castro to speak with him further about potential grant opportunities.

Brown Bag Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla advocated for the creation of a new and more accessible cooling station for the homeless. Though cooling stations have been established at the city’s Community Center and Camarena Memorial Library, homeless individuals tend to avoid those locations so as not to offend their patrons or disrupt the facilities’ normal programming.

“We need to do something for them downtown,” Padilla said, adding that the homeless individuals would even agree to help clean up such a facility.

Again, Figueroa responded that a Project Homekey initiative that the city is currently pursuing with a local stakeholder could assist homeless individuals in a more comprehensive manner. Project Homekey is a statewide effort to provide housing for persons experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness and is backed by $1.4 billion in grant funding for the current fiscal year.

Other community members suggested the city look into funding transitional housing, road and beautification projects and mental health services. One individual asked to have the city publicly explain how it arrived at the proposed allocation amounts, which Figueroa indicated he would be willing to oblige.

More than one member of the community requested an explicit plan that would’ve allocated premium pay for non-public essential workers such as farmworkers, grocery store employees or healthcare workers.

Such allocations would be permissible under the U.S. Treasury Department’s guidelines and up to the discretion of the City Council, Figueroa said.

Already, the city has authorized the use of about $1 million in ARPA funds for one-time premium payments of $7,000 for each of its part- and full-time employees. A previous proposal to award current council members the premium pay was deemed ineligible by the federal government’s final ruling.

The City Council, Figueroa said, has the discretion to approve the city’s proposed ARPA allocations in a piecemeal fashion, instead of all at once. The council also can opt to direct the city to allocate funds toward a separate initiative proposed by community members.

“Once direction is given, we start the process to get that done,” Figueroa said.

Following Figueroa’s presentation, council member Raul Ureña said he felt uncomfortable with the city’s proposed ARPA allocations and would prefer to have them reconsidered before being presented to the council for potential approval.

“We need infrastructure, but the human needs of the community are really necessary,” he said.