GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikes Bounce Back After Loss

BRAWLEY — The Holtville High School girls basketball team improved to 4-1 in the Imperial Valley League and remain in second place, a game behind league-leading Imperial, after beating Brawley Union High, 62-39, here on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

After a tight first quarter that saw the Vikings (12-6 overall, 4-1 in IVL) lead just 17-15, Holtville outscored the Wildcats (13-9 overall, 2-3 in IVL) 18-9 in the second period to take a 35-24 halftime lead.

Brawley closed the gap to 43-34 at the end of the third quarter but the Vikings stretched the lead in the final quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 19-5 for the 62-39 win.

Junior Kamryn Walker led the way for Holtville with 16 points, five assists and six steals, while senior Orian Anderson had 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Junior Skylar Hanson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while junior Julia Moreno finished with 10 points and senior Mariel Estrada had six points and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings dropped an IVL contest to Imperial, 60-26, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Holtville. After a tight first quarter that saw the Tigers lead 9-8, they blew open the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Vikings 23-6 to take a 32-14 lead into the halftime locker room.

Walker had eight points and five steals in the loss and sophomore Jasmine Garewal finished with seven points and eight rebounds. The Vikings were plagued by turnovers the entire game, committing 33 against the Imperial defense.

Holtville returns to the court at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, when the Vikings host Vincent Memorial Catholic High for the annual Senior Night to recognized senior players. The Vikings finish the season on the road with a 7 p.m. game at Imperial on Thursday, Feb. 10, and a road game in Calexico set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.