CNC, APYL Express the ABC’s of Community Service

CALEXICO — Political activism is still there among the core values of Calexico Needs Change, but so is beautification through collective action, and this past weekend they brought along some high school students for the ride.

During Calexico Needs Change’s weekly cleanup of John F. Kennedy Park through the city’s adopt-a-park program, painting was added to the mix, with the start of a mural at the park and the painting of CNC’s third community library on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Calexico High’s Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Club slung paint alongside the Calexico Needs Change members.

“Everyone should be doing this. Everyone should be feeling this way; like, ‘Hey, we should do something, we should clean, we should paint, we should. …’ It’s art. Art revolves around everything. I’m an artist myself, a lot of us are artists, and it’s like, how do you express your frustration other than helping the community, you know?” Calexico Needs Change co-founder Ismael Arvizu said on Saturday.

Member of Calexico High’s Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Club start a mural at John F. Kennedy Park in Calexico on Saturday, Jan. 29. It was a joint project between the high schoolers and Calexico Needs Change, which adopted the park through a city program. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The members of the APYL Club turned out en masse ready to paint, having put out a social media invitation to the community to join them. The president and vice president of the club were enthusiastic about the painting “sesh,” as it was billed by Calexico Needs Change.

“We’re gonna be beautifying this park and just bringing a positive vibe to Calexico,” APYL Vice President Angel De Dios said. “It generally feels great being able to do something, especially when you’re young and in high school. … There’s not many things we can do. We can’t really vote. … All we can really do is try our best to do small little things like this where we bring great people together to paint something beautiful.”

President Kelly Li agreed, also taking a cue from her club’s adviser, who is big on community service.

“We thought it’d be fun because there’s gonna be a painting activity,” Kelly said. “Mr. Wong, he encouraged … all of us to get involved with the community … he thinks that it’s really important that, like, we’re maintaining our grades, and also thinking about our community.”

For Calexico Needs Change co-founder Joey Espinoza, beautification is just part of the ongoing effort to keep John F. Kennedy Park neat and tidy.

Above all else, “we’re here to help our community to make this, you know, like a place for the youth to be able to come by and feel safe and be able to express themselves through art as well as heal through art, because that’s one of the biggest things about our movement (is about) to use art to heal.”

Calexico Needs Change will be back at it on Saturday, Feb. 5, inviting the community to help finish the mural, cleanup, and hoop it up with a little basketball.