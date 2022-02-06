Pioneers’ Day Brings Out Celebrants of History

Pioneers’ Day at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial on Saturday, Feb. 5. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Blacksmithing demos, displays of antique farm equipment, alpacas in a petting zoo and a car show livened up the normally staid grounds of Pioneers’ Museum over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the museum and the Imperial County Historical Society celebrated Pioneers’ Day in the parking lot, on the grounds around the back of the property and inside the museum itself, where visitors were given a glimpse into how some of the Valley’s earliest nonindigenous peoples made a life under harsh conditions.

A Holtville family of five walked around the displays in the museum teaching their children about the history of their small town. David Ramirez showed his school-age son a picture from the turn of the 20th century showing Holtville’s main road and some long-gone storefronts.

“My wife wanted to bring the kids to the museum for a family day,” Ramirez said. “I think it’s awesome to be able to get a glimpse of the past and get an idea of how things were.”

Volunteers heat the brands in the fire at the blacksmith shop during Pioneers’ Day at Pioneers’ Museum on Saturday, Feb. 5. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO.

Vanessa Ramirez, David’s wife, was closely following by her young toddler, who curiously reached for a large red fire hose on a dolly. Vanessa explained to her young Mila how to interact with the museum collection, and they continued through the exhibits.

“I think it’s good to be able to bring the kids out, have them interact and help them learn a little bit about the history of the Valley,” Vanessa Ramirez said. “I know I’m really proud to show them the Philippines area because my grandma, Dolores Dagnagan, is in it.”

Saturday morning’s chilly weather slowly gave way to a warm morning where families enjoyed food and treats while various vocal groups sang in the background. Children wandered past the alpacas and goats in a petting zoo and local rockhounds from the Imperial Valley Gem & Mineral Society ran a gemstone and mineral panning station.

Cases lined with carrot imagery and prize ribbons for produce awards were marks of the success found in the engineered agricultural area. Once only a vast desert, the Imperial Valley was developed because its rich, silty soil was determined to be an asset for agriculture, but there was an inadequate supply of water for such a hot, arid region. An area of the museum is dedicated to this first founder of the Imperial Valley who guided the construction of the first canals, Chief Engineer George Chaffey. Chaffey was featured during the Founders’ Day celebration.

Kaleah Nuno learns how to milk a cow at one of the displays during Pioneers’ Day at Pioneers’ Museum on Saturday, Feb. 5. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO.

Among the displays outdoors was also the Holtville Athletic Club’s antique homemade ice cream machine and it’s chain and gear-driven frankfurter contraption. A sizeable turnout of classic and new vehicles lined the parking lot for a car show, with enthusiasts admiring the rainbow display of shiny vehicles.

A string of children piled onto a hayride to get to the blacksmith area. Once there, the blacksmith guided kids’ hands to brand a four-by-four wood square with one of three designs. As the blacksmith explained the reason the design was used to brand cattle, one child makes a quick observation about her newly burned piece of wood.

“It looks like a poop,” the little one said. A rolling laughter engulfed the room.

A pyramid of bars branded on a piece of wood revealed a unique image that resembled the modern poop emoji. Soon the brand became the popular choice for the other kids. The blacksmiths took turns teaching the children how to turn the plain wood block into an exciting souvenir of their day at Pioneers’ Museum.