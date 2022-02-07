Second Hand Smoke Smokes Brisket Competition

EL CENTRO — A brisket king has been dethroned and a new team has taken its place. Second Hand Smoke of Brawley won the title of brisket champion at the third annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot in El Centro.

“It’s a big honor, it’s a big win, because for all of our team know each other, we all work hard on our technique,” Carlos Weir said. “It’s just friends getting together and trying to raise money and doing the right thing.”

This year’s competitors were Big Boys Barbeque, Digging Deep, IV Grill Society, Second Hand Smoke, and One World Beef. Third and second place were Big Boys Barbeque and IV Grill Society, respectively, with each winner getting a trophy and prize money.

For Second Hand Smoke this has been a build-up for the past three years. Weir said the first year the team came in third, and last year netted second place.

During the competition, some 600 pounds of beef was cooked up on Saturday; long smokes starting from Friday evening, Feb. 4 and continuing into the morning long before judging began.

Second Hand Smoke of Brawley was the winning team of the 2022 Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off put on by the Cattle Call Royalty Association at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in El Centro on Saturday, Feb. 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The cook-off is the first event of 2022 for the Cattle Call Royalty Association, kicking off the start of the fundraising season leading up to the Cattle Call Queen competition in October.

Eve Garinian, captain of the all-female IV Grill Society, slices into her competition brisket for the 2022 Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off put on by the Cattle Call Royalty Association at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in El Centro on Saturday, Feb. 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The cook-off was started two years ago when the Cattle Call Royalty Association was looking into a new fundraiser that no one else had done, association President Dana Mendoza explained. There are a lot of barbecue people who work with the association, she said, and that was what fueled the idea for a brisket cooking competition, which is one of the toughest cuts of meat to smoke, Mendoza and every team captain interviewed on Saturday said.

“Brisket is a tricky meat, it’s a long cook and everybody is scared of it, but nobody needs to be scared of it,” Mendoza said.

The 2021 competition was only drive-thru due to COVID restrictions, but this years, the Cattle Call Royalty Association put together its first full festival in the spirit of the Chili Cook-off. There was even a petting zoo available for families and children.

The five teams who competed on Saturday are the original teams that cooked in the first cook-off in 2020.

“I always like to support any associations, especially Cattle Call,” said Brawley native Eve Garinian, captain of the all-female IV Grill Society. “I’m more than happy to support.”

Joe Alvarado with One World Beef said this event is a chance for everyone to get together with the work family and have fun while also supporting the community.

“We love being part of it for the community, for the girls, for the Cattle Call Association,” Alvarado added.

Mendoza hopes that the IV Invitational will grow; she said other have already asked about competing next year.

All proceeds raised from the cook-off will go toward royalty association scholarships. Big Boys Barbeque said it will give its prize money back to the association to help fund those scholarships.