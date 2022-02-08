GIRLS SOCCER: Bulldogs Clinch DL Crown

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School girls soccer team hasn’t lost a match since before Christmas and with its 4-0 victory over Southwest High of El Centro on Friday, Feb. 4, at Ward Field here, the Bulldogs clinched the championship of the Desert League.

With an 8-0-1 record over their last nine games, the Bulldogs have put up a perfect 6-0 mark in the DL with three games remaining. They travel to Blythe to take on Palo Verde Valley at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, then host Vincent Memorial Catholic for a doubleheader at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

“The girls have really worked hard for this and it was one of our objectives when we started this season to win the Desert League and sweep through it undefeated,” said Yordan Rivera, Calexico High’s head coach. “We’re on a hot streak but give credit to the girls for their hard work and effort.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Bulldogs (12-10-1 overall) won the second leg of the Eric Lopez Memorial Cup series in Holtville, beating the Vikings 4-1 to regain the cup. In the first game of the cup series, the Vikings and Bulldogs tied 0-0.

Lopez was the former head coach for Calexico who passed away several years ago unexpectedly. Rivera said the cup series has been going on for about five years.

“We thought it would be the best way to honor him and keep his memory alive,” Rivera said. “He really built this program and won three Imperial Valley League titles and was very dedicated to the program.”

In Holtville, the Bulldogs got three goals from sophomore Yaireth Uriostegui and added another score from senior Stephanya Ruiz. Senior goalkeeper Mariely Durazo was able to limit the damage while the Bulldogs got strong play from junior Madelyn Ochoa and senior Zaira Melendez.

“Those two girls (Ochoa and Melendez) are my captains and have been doing a great job for us,” Rivera said. “They were born to lead and have the girls ready to play.”

In the DL-clinching win on Friday, Feb. 4, once again Uriostegui was able to find the back of the net three times while freshman Amy Garcia added a fourth goal in the 4-0 shutout of the Eagles. Durazo kept the scoresheet clean for Calexico as she’s only allowed two goals in the last four games.

The Bulldogs, who are in CIF-San Diego Section Division IV, will find out their playoff seeding and opponent on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Calexico High School girls soccer team poses with the Eric Lopez Memorial Cup after beating Holtville 4-1 in Holtville on Wednesday, Feb. 2. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO