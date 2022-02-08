GIRLS WRESTLING: Castro Takes 3rd at CIF

BRAWLEY — In its first year of team competition, the Holtville High School girls wrestling team took sixth place at the CIF-San Diego Section Division II girls wrestling championships here on Saturday, Feb. 5, and had four girls earn the right to continue on to the Masters’ Tournament.

The top-four finishers in each weight division earn a spot to Masters, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, at Alliant International University in San Diego.

Leading the charge for the upstart Vikings was freshman Elah Castro who took third place in the 172-pound division. Castro was able to pin Jessica Barrueta from Guajome Park Academy of Vista 55 seconds into the second round to take third place.

Holtville High School freshman Elah Castro has her hand raised after winning the third-place match in the 172-pound division at the CIF-San Diego Section Division II girls wrestling championships at Brawley Union High on Saturday, Feb. 5. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CASTRO FAMILY

“It was very emotional,” said the 14-year-old Castro. “It showed that all the hard work through season kind of came off my shoulders and there was a huge relief that I had done that.”

Castro is the only Viking with a youth wrestling background, having wrestled for a few seasons with the Holtville Takedown Club when she was 5 years old and 7 years old.

“From the first day of practice we could tell that she knew what she was doing,” said Richard Sanchez, Holtville’s first-year head coach. “She works so hard and she always wants to learn and she listens to instruction.”

Castro, who weighed in at 156 pounds, wrestled up in the 172-pound division as her coaches saw an opportunity in that class.

“We knew she had the strength to stay up with the bigger girls in that division,” Sanchez said. “She has good strength and at that weight she is going to be quicker than most of the girls.”

Castro received a bye in the first round and then pinned Imperial’s Starla Luangamath in the second round of the quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, Castro lost a hard-fought match to Foshay Mallard from Crawford High in San Diego, 6-3.

In the consolation semifinal, Castro pinned Victoria Trujillo from Castle Park High of Chula Vista in the first round to earn her spot in the third-place match.

“She was really tired after that first round,” Castro said of Barrueta in the third-place match. “I kind of got her off balance with a basic move and got her to the mat and was able to pin her from there.”

Fellow Vikings’ freshman, Kate Grizzle, will also be making the trip to Masters in the 139-pound division. After winning her first two matches, she lost in the semifinals, then won her consolation semifinal by injury default to reach the third-place match.

In the third-place match, Grizzle lost a 9-2 decision to Isabelle Meza from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista.

Holtville junior Hope Jessee also took fourth place to earn a spot at Masters. She had a bye in the opening round, then pinned Central’s Lily Rodriguez in the second round of the quarterfinals.

Jessee lost in the semifinals then won by second-round pin in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match. In that match, Rodriguez earned some revenge by pinning Jessee in the second round.

The other Viking who will be participating in Masters is junior heavyweight Aubrey Moreno who finished sixth on Saturday but due to injuries to girls who finished ahead of her will be competing, Sanchez said.

The two other Holtville wrestlers to reach the podium on Saturday, Feb. 5, were sophomore Ixchel Gomez who took sixth place in the 191-pound division, and senior Melanie Herrera who finished fifth in the 152-pound class.

Brawley Union High won the team championship with 240 points, followed by Mt. Carmel of San Diego (128.5), Imperial (92), Valley Center (91), Hilltop of Chula Vista (87), Holtville (75), and Central Union (71) to round out the top-seven of the 33 teams competing.