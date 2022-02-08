Indoor Masking Rules to Change as Numbers Improve

EL CENTRO — Imperial County appears to be on the downswing of an all-time county peak that was reached Jan. 20, when 744 people tested positive for COVID-19; on Jan. 31, that figure stood at 43, according to county Public Health officials.

Further, the county experienced a “great decrease” in its case rate, which on Tuesday, Feb. 8 stood at 180.8 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 264 cases per 100,000 last week, county Public Health Director Janette Angulo told the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. Last week’s 41.2 percent positivity rate was also down to 34.7 percent on Tuesday.

This comes as county Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday advised the county board that statewide mandatory indoor masking for vaccinated individuals in public spaces is scheduled to cease on Feb. 16, following the state Department of Public Health’s latest announcement.

The latest guidance will allow individuals who have received a full series of vaccinations to not have to wear a mask while at an indoor public setting. A person will not need to have a booster to go indoors without a mask under the latest guidelines, Munday said.

“If you’re not fully vaccinated you will still be required to wear a face covering in indoor public settings,” he said.

Universal masking requirements will remain in place for setting such as schools, healthcare and skilled nursing facilities, public transportation providers and congregant settings such as cooling centers and detention facilities.

The county can choose to maintain more restrictive measures than the state, but Munday gave no indication to the board that local public health officials would be recommending such actions.

State health officials announced Monday, Feb. 7 that they are working with “education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools to adapt to changing conditions and ensure the safety of kids, teachers and staff,” according to a CalMatters report.

The move follows a 65 percent decline in California’s test positivity rate from the peak of the omicron surge. Also on Monday, three states unveiled plans to end statewide school mask mandates as soon as the end of this month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to hint at a forthcoming “endemic strategy” for dealing with COVID.

Meanwhile, in Imperial County, some 30 outbreaks were reported at local schools and businesses, while of the county’s total of 190 hospitalized patients, 74 had tested positive for COVID-19, with 25 of those were being treated in an intensive-care unit, Public Health Director Angulo said.

The seven-day cumulative total of 1,795 individuals who tested positive for the week between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 was also significantly down from the seven-day cumulative total of 3,412 who tested positive during the week of Jan. 19-25.

CalMatters contributed information to this report.