IMPERIAL — Drivers passing the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds will notice there is a growing group of large trucks at the far corner of the south parking lot — filled with carnival equipment.

That is the most visual indication of the extensive activities underway on the fairgrounds as work continues for the March 4 through March 13 California Mid-Winter Fair, presented by One World Beef.

Alan Phillips, California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta/I.V. Fairgrounds CEO

“The 114th annual California Mid-Winter Fair is moving forward in 2022, although it will look a little different than previous years,” said fair Chief Executive Officer Alan Phillips. “With the ever-changing pandemic, we made the difficult decision to close the majority of the indoor buildings/exhibits, and have a completely outdoor fair.”

But that will include a larger-than-ever midway as well as traditional activities such as High School Madness, a full slate of grounds acts, concerts, the traditional junior livestock show and auction, and a series of dirt-track events sponsored by the Heritage Foundation — including the popular Heritage 500 on the final day of the fair.

“We feel very positive this is at least a step in the right direction and we are grateful to host an outdoor fair, and excited about what we can do,” Phillips said.

Tickets for the fair will be available Feb. 25 in what will be an online-only sale. Those sales will continue through the duration of the fair, and once the fair opens on March 4, tickets also will be available for purchase at the gates. Tickets will be purchased through a link on the fair’s webpage at www.ivfairgrounds.com. Admission has been reduced to $8 for adults; $6 for children and seniors.

Carnival wristband presales will begin a week before opening day at $30 each. After the fair opens, wristbands can be purchased onsite at the cost of $45 each.

There is a possibility of last-minute openings of a limited number of buildings, should state COVID regulations ease, according to Phillips.

“There will be some vendors but not as many as we would have during a normal fair. Traditionally many of the vendors are indoors and depending on what they are selling or the information they are providing, are not suitable for being outdoors,” Phillips added.

The space the fair has for vendors outside is determined by many factors, one of the most important being fire codes, he said.

One other victim of the pandemic is school tours and Special Persons’ Day.

“Unfortunately, this is one of the things we have lost this year with the changes we’ve made,” he said. “We hope they are back in full for our 115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair in 2023.”

The 2020 California Mid-Winter Fair was the final full fair held in California before COVID-19 restrictions prohibited public gatherings that March, the week after the fair’s final day.

“In 2021, thanks to the community, we were able to have a successful drive-thru event featuring everyone’s favorite foods. Even more importantly, we had a successful livestock show. Again, thanks to our generous community and sponsors,” Phillips added.

Plans for this year’s Junior Livestock activities include complete market and showmanship shows as well as the auction March 12.

Unless state rules and regulations change, the livestock area will be open to the public as will the livestock shows and auction.