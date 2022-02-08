SDSU to Build STEM Facility at Brawley Campus

BRAWLEY — San Diego State University is to build a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics facility at its Brawley campus of SDSU-Imperial Valley.

The new structure will house labs for STEM programs, such as the new public health program coming to SDSU-Imperial Valley and the potential addition of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.

“This is a huge advance for SDSU Imperial Valley,” said interim SDSU-Imperial Valley CAO and Dean Mark Wheeler in a press release. “After 63 years, we will have the science labs required for the academic programs needed by our local students and the Valley community.”

The announcement of the STEM building development comes as SDSU-Imperial Valley accepts applications for Fall 2022 admissions. The deadline for applying for first-year and transfer admissions at SDSU-Imperial Valley is March 7. For information and to apply, go to https://imperialvalley.sdsu.edu/admissions

Design work has already begun on the STEM facility, which will be a wing on the existing Brawley facility. It will house the two science labs for undergraduate programs. The structure will hold both biology and chemistry lab space and classrooms.

Wheeler stated the university is moving quickly to get the new facility built. Permitting is expected to be completed by August, and the labs could be ready for students by fall 2023.

Announcement of the STEM building development follows the university’s decision in December to add five or six new faculty positions at SDSU-Imperial Valley. Three or four of the new faculty will support research and curriculum focused on Public and Environmental Health program, supporting a new minor in Public Health at SDSU-Imperial Valley in fall 2022, with a major in Public Health proposed for fall 2023. The faculty and program are part of the university’s focus on Latinx health disparities research, which recently won a five-year, $15 million National Institutes of Health grant.

Another of the new faculty will join the SDSU School of Nursing at SDSU-Imperial Valley, to add to the faculty in the Valley pursuing research and training the next generation of nurses for the community. Yet another new faculty member will bolster the Teacher Education program at SDSU-Imperial Valley, adding to a widely recognized and excellent credentialing program in the Imperial Valley.

While the STEM labs are under construction at the Brawley campus, Wheeler said he is negotiating with Valley educational facilities for joint use of lab space for the Public Health program.

The STEM building development and Public Health programs, and an effort to get state approval for a BSN major at SDSU-Imperial Valley, are part of an ongoing commitment by SDSU President Adela de la Torre and Wheeler to grow SDSU Imperial Valley to meet the Valley’s need for a public four-year university, the press release stated.

During the current academic year, changes at SDSU Imperial Valley include:

A new four-year Liberal Studies B.A. degree for freshmen

A new B.A. in Math degree for transfer students

The hiring of four new tenure-track faculty members

The addition of five new full-time staff members to the Student Affairs team, including a faculty director of a new Cross-Cultural Center and a career and veterans service coordinator

A shuttle service to connect the Imperial Valley and San Diego campuses.

De la Torre’s and Wheeler’s goal is to double the enrollment to 2,000 students to serve regional workforce development needs and meet the educational goals of local CSU-eligible students.

Wheeler said, “SDSU-Imperial Valley offers students an incredible opportunity. We have high-quality, research-driven faculty, small classes and brilliant students. People pay $80,000 a year for this kind of opportunity at small private colleges.”