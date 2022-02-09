BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings Rough Up Eagles

HOLTVILLE — It’s been a difficult season for the Holtville High School boys basketball team after losing nine seniors to graduation and winning an Imperial Valley League co-championship in 2021. But on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Vikings rallied on Senior Night and defeated Southwest 54-37 in an IVL matchup here.

In Tuesday’s victory, two seniors led the way as Roger Rolfe and Dorian Maize finished with 19 points each to lead the way for Holtville.

The Vikings jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter then led 29-16 at halftime. Southwest closed the gap in the third quarter but a strong, 19-7, fourth quarter for Holtville sealed the game.

Sophomore Bryce Buscaglia finished with eight points for the Vikings.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Vikings traveled to El Centro to take on Central Union High School, falling to the Spartans 55-31. After a sluggish first quarter that saw Central up just 5-2, the Spartans exploded in the second quarter to outscore the Vikings 17-6 and take a 22-8 lead into halftime.

A 20-11 third quarter blew the game wide open for Central and the Spartans cruised in for the victory.

Holtville High School sophomore John Chambers launches a shot during a nonleague game against Palm Desert in Holtville on Friday, Feb. 4. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Junior Dellen Ceja led the Vikings with 10 points, followed by Rolfe with nine.

Turnovers, which has been a problem for the Vikings all season, again plagued Holtville as it committed 40 against the Spartans.

Holtville hosted Palm Desert on Friday, Feb. 4, in a nonleague matchup, losing 73-46 to the visiting Aztecs. The Vikings trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter then closed the lead to 21-20 early in the second quarter only to see Palm Desert respond with a 20-4 run through the rest of the quarter and take a 41-24 lead at halftime.

Rolfe led the Vikings with 15 points, followed by sophomore Brady Walker with eight points and senior Gabriel Panalez with seven.

Holtville committed 32 turnovers against Palm Desert, while the Aztecs committed 21.

The Vikings close the season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, when they host Calexico.