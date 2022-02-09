GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikes Dominate on Senior Night

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School girls basketball jumped out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead en route to a 59-19 victory over Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in an Imperial Valley League game here on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

It was a senior celebration as the Vikings recognized the five seniors in the girls basketball program for Senior Night. The five seniors honored were manager Isabella Burns, Michelle Gallegos, Diana Acuna, Mariel Estrada and Orian Anderson.

Anderson led the way for the Vikings against the Scots with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Junior Kamryn Walker finished with 18 points, 10 steals and seven rebounds.

Estrada, Gallegos and junior Julia Moreno all had six points for Holtville.

The victory keeps the Vikings a game behind Imperial in the race for the IVL title. The Tigers sit at 6-0 in the IVL while Holtville is a game back at 5-1. The two teams meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Imperial in key IVL showdown.

The Vikings will wrap up the regular season with a 7 p.m. tipoff in Calexico’s Varner Gym against the Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 11. Holtville, which competes in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II, will learn its playoff fate on Saturday, Feb. 12, at a section seeding meeting.