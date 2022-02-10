CARROT FESTIVAL: Big Bad (Wolf) Concert

HOLTVILLE — With a packed weekend of events for the 75th annual Carrot Festival ready to get underway, the Holtville Chamber of Commerce is featuring Big Bad Wolf in the Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert.

Of course just about everyone in town knows that the front man behind the band is Holtville’s very own city manager and singer, Nick Wells.

“Well, it’s awesome for me to play at the concert because I grew up in Holtville and the Carrot Festival has always been a time to see people … if you just rely on trying to see everybody at the parade, there’s 10,000 people walking around, so who says you’re going to be able to run into everybody you want to see,” Wells said. “The good thing about when I play music is I’m kind of up there and people can find me pretty easy.”

Nick Wells and Big Bad Wolf will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 as part of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert. | COURTESY PHOTO

The Kickoff Concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and will last until around 10 p.m. The stage will be set up at the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street, in front of Mechanics Bank. While the concert will be free to the public, the chamber did advertise that there would be beer and tacos for sale during the concert.

Wells couldn’t provide an exact song list for the evening’s Kickoff Concert, but he was able to share that Big Bad Wolf would be performing county, rock, and ’80s cover songs.

Big Bad Wolf has been together for more than 10 years, though only Wells and drummer Eric Sciaky are original members. Currently the band also consists of David Monigold on lead guitar and background vocals, Danny Tomboc on bass, and Christian Ruiz on the keyboard.

Big Bad Wolf’s long history of band members have had a lasting effect on the band, even being the source of the band’s name. Originally Big Bad Wolf received its name from one of the former unnamed band members, who played with the band very early in its creation but played for an exceedingly short amount of time.

“It’s actually pretty funny. A guy played with us for a frickin’ month early on, and he said, ‘we should call ourselves Big Bad Wolf because we’ll come in and the blow the house down wherever we play.’ He wasn’t with us too long after that, but we just kept the name all these years,” Wells said.

While Wells serves as the Holtville city manager now, that was not always the case. In his youth, Wells moved away from Imperial County, for what he estimated was around 20 years, playing in bands in Fresno before eventually moving to the Nashville to pursue a professional career as a county music artist.

“I didn’t start singing until after I had a profession as an accounting guy, so I kind of did it on the side, and then I did do it (professionally). I moved to Nashville and part of my time in Fresno, I did it as my primary thing for about five years,” he said.

Wells returned to Holtville in 2006, though he wasn’t hired by the city of Holtville until 2011, becoming the city’s financial manager. He became city manager in 2014, and in 2020 he was awarded the title of Holtville’s longest-serving city manager.

Nick Wells sings “Rock Bottom” with his former band, BIGG KIDD

According to Wells’ website, nickwells.com, Wells continued to play music in a variety of bands, including BIGG KIDD Band, Whiskey Ridge, and Timberstone. During his time with these bands, he played a mixture of country, rock, alternative, and ’80s covers, releasing a “mini-album” during his time titled “My Life.” He described his sound as “California Country,” which comes from his unique blending of the rock and country genres.

“My Life” included only five tracks, though all of the songs are original recordings, which are a mixture of country, rock and roll, and swing. The song list for the album includes “Hell of a Life,” “That’s How I Feel,” “Leave Me Alone,” “Rock Bottom,” and “Direction.” The purchase of the album can be arranged by emailing Wells at nick@nickwells.com.