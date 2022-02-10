HOLTVILLE — Flipping through Carrot Festival programs housed in Holtville’s Meyer Memorial Library, it’s easy to see how the event has changed over the last 75 years.

More than that, the catalogue of past programs provides snapshots of the history of Holtville, and how the city is connected to rest of the world.

The Carrot Festival began in 1947 when the secretary manager of the Chamber of Commerce at the time, Jim Osborne, was reading the Department of Agriculture’s Crop Report and Railcar Statistics. That was when he noticed that Holtville had shipped more carrots in the past season than any other place in the United States, with around 11,000 acres of carrots being planted annually in the Imperial Valley.

At the time it was too late to truly plan anything for 1947, so the Carrot Carnival, which would later be named the Carrot Festival, was a small affair that featured a visit by Bugs Bunny and a float in Calexico’s parade, the Desert Cavalcade.

In the pages of the 1979 Carrot Festival Program, you can find a historic photograph of Holtville Mayor Carroll Marquand signing the resolution naming Holtville Chiang Chun Hsiang its sister city. | COURTESY PHOTO

The float featured a giant carrot, with Jay Sherlock in a Bugs Bunny costume riding beside seven young women, Betty Brown, Marilyn Allen, Katherine Finley, Pat Wasson, Rose Ann Stacey, Roberta Emery, and Betty Jo Kendall. Betty Joe Kendall, then Betty Jo Gibbs, recalled riding in the very first float in an article published in the program for the 50th annual Carrot Festival, called “50 Years of Carrot Celebrations.”

“We tossed bunches of carrots to the crowd … I remember wondering that someone might get hurt if they got hit on the head,” said Gibbs in the article.

In 1948, the Carrot Carnival began in full swing, becoming the event we know today. It held the first carrot cooking contest, two different parades, the first Citizen of the Year Award, and the very first contest for the Carrot Carnival Queen. Charlotte Von Flue would hold that first distinction. This first festival also included a Carrot Crate Coaster Contest, a 5,000-person barbecue, and a horse show.

The carrot festival grew and changed from that point forward, trying different activities and events to see what worked within the community, and changing as the community changed. Themes for the Carrot Festival seemed to be focused on the Imperial Valley and Holtville itself until the 1970s, when Holtville placed itself on the world stage.

In 1975, the Carrot Festival theme celebrated the naming of Holtville as a sister city to Chiang Chun Hsiang, the biggest carrot-growing center in Taiwan the previous year. The cover of the program that year featured the Republic of China’s flag beside the American flag, and included photographs of the signing of the resolutions naming each other sister cities along with photos of Chiang Chun Hsiang itself.

“This year’s festival wishes to acknowledge a friendly relationship to our sister city, Chiang Chun, Taiwan, Republic of China, a carrot growing area in the Orient,” said J. Ace Puckett, the president of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce at the time, in the opening of the 1975 Carrot Festival program.

While at first blush this appears to be just two cities coming together, when you view this event from the context of United States and Chinese relations at the time it becomes clear this was a part of a larger effort to develop friendly relationships with China.

The 1976 Carrot Festival Program featured a red, white, and blue cover with a patriotic theme, to celebrate the United States’ 200th birthday. | COURTESY PHOTO

In 1974, when the two cities named themselves sisters, the United States was still deep in the Cold War with the Soviet Union. The U.S. and China found themselves with a common enemy, since at the time China considered the Soviet Union their chief adversary, so in 1973 the U.S. opened the first embassy in Beijing. This began a decades-long participating attempt to build a good relationship with China, including the naming of the sister cities.

The following year, in 1976, the nation celebrated its 200th anniversary and the Carrot Festival honored that by taking the theme, “Holtville Salutes the Nation’s 200th Birthday.” While there was very little information on how that theme was worked into the year’s events, the program included information on how the city celebrate the 1975 Independence Day, which celebrated the beginning of the Revolutionary War, including a pancake breakfast, music in the park, and speeches throughout the day.

A few years later, in 1979, the Holtville Chamber of Commerce decided to make its theme a salute to another birthday, this time Mickey Mouse’s 50th birthday. Hidden among the pages of the program, which included a description of Holtville in 1929, the year Mickey Mouse was created, was an article on a subject that would have a lasting impact on the Imperial Valley and the nation, the development of the first geothermal test plant located just outside of Holtville.

“The $15,000,000 installation by Magma Electric is labeled a test plant, and its output, about 10 megawatts, is not high. But its potential looms vaster than the plant now reaching the final stages of construction twelve miles from Holtville,” reads “Geothermal Energy Outlook Adds New Luster to Holtville’s Future,” an article written by former Holtville Tribune publisher Quentin Burke for the 1979 program.

The opening of this test site set events into motion that still affect Imperial County today. Currently, Imperial County is the second-largest producer of geothermal energy in California, producing more than 3.6 million megawatts a year at its dozen-plus plants, according to the California Energy Commission.

The 1999 Carrot Festival program largely ignored anxieties over Y2K, focusing instead on Holtville’s “24 Carrot Community.” | COURTESY PHOTO

Further, the development of these plants have seen a new industry developing today, where there is the hope to extract lithium on a commercial scale from geothermal brine, the superheated water coming out of the ground which is used to produce the energy.

In 1999, as the nation faced anxieties over whether computers at the time were prepared to handle entering the new millennium without creating massive disasters, an event which was referred to as “Y2K,” the city took a decisively different stance, poking fun at the nation’s anxieties, even claiming that Holtville was safe from Y2K.

Mark Schmidt, the president of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce at the time, made no direct mention of Y2K in his program introduction, instead focusing on the inspiration for that year’s theme, “24 Carrot Community.” In his introduction, he thanked the volunteers who made the festival possible and the community who supported them, leaving them with a positive message for the upcoming new year.

“As the century draws to a close, may the fond memories of this year’s Carrot Festival be paramount with you well into the next millennium,” wrote Schmidt in the introduction.