CARROT FESTIVAL: Students Showcase Art

HOLTVILLE — The Student Art Show provides K-12 students in Holtville the chance to connect with their community by allowing them to display their artwork in an exhibition during the Carrot Festival.

“Most of my advanced students have participated in this in the past, and they’re mostly just happy to see their work is being seen by people,” said Alfredo Guzman, Holtville High School’s art teacher and one of the organizers of the art show.

The Student Art Show will be open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, though Guzman expects most of the visitors will trickle in immediately following the Carrot Festival Parade. The show will then run until 4 p.m. at the Holtville Civic Center, located in Holt Park. The show will share the park with the Carrot Festival Carnival, which will be set up along West Sixth Street directly behind the park, allowing visitors to the carnival easy access to the show.

Two of the digital prints belong to Sarah Philips, entitled “The Emporium” and “Space,” which shows different images of building in Anaheim’s Disneyland. | HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PHOTO

All of the artworks on display at the Student Art Show are produced by Holtville Unified School District students from all grade levels. As the art teacher at Holtville High School, Guzman is in charge of organizing all of the high school age art pieces, while the district art teacher for the K-8 students, Gina Wright, has organized the younger grades that will be exhibited.

Guzman was unable to estimate how many entries Wright has organized to be exhibited, but he estimated that the high school-aged students had submitted around 120 entries.

“I’m happy that that my that my students’ work can be seen and that the work can be appreciated by people going to the Carrot (Festival) Carnival,” Guzman said.

Entries involve a variety of different art styles, including digital prints, acrylic and water color paintings, and arts and craft projects from the younger grades.

More than just an art show, the Student Art Show will also be a competition with categories at the different age groups, with the addition of a special category for art relating to the Carrot Festival’s theme of Carrot Diamond Jubilee, in honor of the 75th annual Carrot Festival. Within all of these different categories, students will be awarded first-, second-, and third-place prizes.

Judging the student artworks for this competition will be professional comic book artist and winner of the 2017 Carrot Festival Citizen of the Year award, Dave Garcia. Garcia is a Holtville native, who grew up on a farm just outside of town. Today, Garcia no longer farms, instead choosing to rent out his land to farmers to earn supplement the income he earns as an artist.

Garcia has had a long career creating art for anything from adds to co-creating his own comic, Panda Khan, with his wife, Monica Sharp. Garcia also worked on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Tick, Paul the Samurai, Death Rattle, Amazing Heroes, Anything Goes!, Rhudiprrt: Prince of Fur, and the Wedding of Popeye & Olive, among other comics.

Garcia worked in the early part of his career for the Holtville Tribune, before going on to ink hundreds of editorials for other publications, returning to the Tribune and Calexico Chronicle in 2020.

Holtville native and professional cartoonist Dave Garcia will judge the Student Art Show. | COURTESY PHOTO

While Guzman couldn’t specify how much each prize would be, he was able to say that the prizes would consist of gift cards to Michaels. These prizes were made possible by the Imperial Valley Arts Council and The North County Coalition for the Arts, which donated $500 for prizes for contest winners, according to Guzman. This donation came as a surprise to the show’s organizers, Guzman shared, so they settled on the cards as a way to distribute them evenly between the high school students and the elementary-age students as well as providing them with more art supplies.

“We really wanted to encourage students to continue to do art and be creative even after the show is over,” Guzman said.

The Holtville Chamber of Commerce also donated prizes to the art show, though they provided items rather than money. The 75th anniversary Diamond Jubilee contest winners will receive carnival ride wristbands, which will grant them unlimited rides at the Carrot Festival Carnival, along with a “swag bag,” which will contain Carrot Festival t-shirts and other assorted Carrot Festival merchandise. Just like the other prizes, these will be provided to both the elementary school-aged winners as well as the high school age winners.

The judging for the competition by Garcia will commence during the early part of the day on Friday, Feb. 11, and the winners will be announced later that afternoon, Guzman said.