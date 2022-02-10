El Centro Eyes Unauthorized Sewer Hookups

EL CENTRO — City officials are in the process of determining the number of residences that may have unauthorized sewer connections within a section of the city formerly known as the El Dorado Colonia.

The effort also includes identifying various options that may be employed to collect the monies owed by those residents for a one-time sewer capacity fee and past due monthly service balances.

The monies owed are not insignificant, and include a one-time $7,174 sewer connection fee and past due monthly balances whose totals could range between $1,400 to $2,800.

“It’s big number, especially for this area,” Public Works Director Abraham Campos told the City Council during its Feb. 1 regular meeting

City staff is scheduled to present the council with a more detailed analysis of the issue and some available options at the council’s next regular meeting on Feb. 15.

The issue had come to light during a recent routine review by the Public Works and Finance departments, Campos told the council at the Feb. 1 meeting.

At that time, at least nine residences were discovered to have had unauthorized sewer connections installed at their properties, he said.

“For a variety of reasons, they could’ve connected illegally or a contractor connected them without their knowledge or they purchased the property under the belief that it had sewer, however it didn’t,” Campos told the council. “I truly believe that there are some (property owners) that were unaware and had no fault of their own.”

The El Dorado Colonia is a former tract of county land whose residences did not have water and sewer connections when it was annexed into the city in late 1990s.

It is bordered on the west by Imperial Avenue, on the north by Bradshaw Avenue, on the east partially by Sixth Street, and on the south partially by Villa and Pico avenues, according to a map that Campos shared during his presentation to the council.

A $5 million grant that the city was awarded from the state in 1999 allowed the city to install water and sewer infrastructure up to the residences’ property lines in the area, City Manager Marcela Piedra told the council.

The grant had offset the costs that residents otherwise may have had to have paid for the installation of the water and sewer infrastructure, Campos said.

Homes connected to the city’s sewer infrastructure are required to pay a one-time $7,417 sewer capacity fee that is then grandfathered in for any prospective future property owners.

Determining how much money the residences in question may owe the city is dependent on a few variables.

The city’s current policy for the sewer capacity fee allows residents to enroll in a two-year payment plan that would equate with a monthly fee of about $315, Campos said.

The city also has a two- to four-year statute of limitations regarding how much it can collect on past due monthly sewer service balances. As a result, back payments for those residents in question could total between $1,400 to $2,800, Campos said, adding that a two-year payment plan for a balance of $2,800 would equate with a monthly fee of about $117.

A map indicating the boundaries of the former El Dorado Colonia that was annexed into the city of El Centro was shared with the City Council during its Feb. 1 meeting. The former tract of county land has residences that did not have water and sewer connections when it was annexed into the city in late 1990s. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“We would be asking those owners to pay $491 a month, plus their water and trash rates, which would add another $80 to that,” Campos said, referring to the two-year payment plan.

Property owners also have the option of paying the total balance up front or financing the amount and have the city essentially act as their bank, he said. There also exists the possibility of the city placing a lien on the property that could then be paid at a later date.

“From a staff standpoint, we want to look at the options,” Campos said. “There’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all.”

CBDG Funds Shifted for Senior Nutrition Program

Slight changes were made to the city’s proposed allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds so that year-to-year funding levels would remain the same for a senior nutrition program.

The slight shift in funding came after Mayor Tomas Oliva expressed a desire to have the program, administered by Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, receive the same $12,000 in CDBG funds that it was awarded last year by the city.

The city had initially proposed allocating $9,250 for Catholic Charities’ senior nutrition program. But after Oliva objected to the reduced amount in comparison to last year’s $12,000 award, the council directed city staff to transfer funds from the El Centro Police Activities League’s allocation to the nutrition program.

The revision will take $2,750 from El Centro PAL’s proposed $8,143 allocation. At the urging of council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker, city officials will also attempt to identify sources that could provide additional funds to El Centro PAL.

All told, the city approved a total of about $548,000 in CDBG allocations for the 2022-2023 funding cycle during its Feb. 1 meeting.

Some $11,500 will go toward Catholic Charities’ emergency shelter for homeless women and children, House of Hope, while another $11,000 is slated to go to its soon-to-open Homeless Day Center.

Substantial improvements are slated for McGee Park after the city’s Community Services Department was allocated some $445,000. The department will receive an additional $25,000 in CDBG funds to support three different initiatives that include lead-based paint and asbestos removal programs, and offsite improvements to low/moderate income housing.

The department’s code enforcement program also stands to benefit from a $78,280 allocation that will help cover staffing, training and legal fees.

Lastly, some $116,000 has been allocated to Community Services for its administration of the CDBG program, according to the resolution’s back-up documents.

The city’s updated Housing Element was also unanimously approved by the City Council during its Feb. 1 meeting. The Housing Element is one component of the city’s General Plan and is required to be updated every eight years.

It is intended to provide a framework to address the city’s future housing needs, including for lower-income households.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development has determined that El Centro needs to plan for and revise local zoning to accommodate the addition of 3,442 housing units to comply with the Regional Housing Needs Allocation that encompasses Imperial County, according to the resolution’s backup documents.