Calexico Teacher Contract Talks Enter Fact-Finding  

CALEXICO — Recent meetings between the Calexico Unified School District and the Associated Calexico Teachers continue to dash any hope that an agreeable resolution to contract negotiations is on the horizon.

In the place of any such hope is a rising collective frustration among teachers, some of whom have increasingly been alluding to a looming strike if their requests for an adequate pay raise aren’t met.

Apparently, CUSD board Trustee Ciro Calderon also shares in that frustration. So much so that he chided his fellow board members for their perceived failure to act in the best interests of the district during the board’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10.

His admonishment came during the meeting’s public comment period, when Calderon chose to address the board not as their elected peer but as a concerned member of the public.

Calexico Schools board Trustee Ciro Calderon chided his fellow board members for allowing the district’s contract negotiations with the teachers’ union to be led by an “outsider” from San Diego who has no vested interest in the community during the board’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The board’s failure, Calderon said, stems from them allowing the district’s negotiations to be led by an “outsider” from San Diego who has no vested interest in the community.

And while some of the teachers present accused Calderon of speaking solely in order to earn some potential election votes, he characterized his remarks as a reflection of his desire to avoid a potential strike and to restore the union’s trust in the board.

“What I’m asking here today is that we as a board take matters into our hands and that we finish negotiations the way that they’re supposed to be,” Calderon said on Thursday.

He was just one of several speakers during the meeting’s public comment period who took turns bashing the CUSD Board of Trustees for the stalled contract negotiations.

The more than 100 teachers and supporters present during the meeting in the Cesar Chavez Elementary School auditorium also let their feelings about district officials known through repeated chants of “Shame on you.”

Prior to the start of the meeting, dozens of protest sign-carrying Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) members gathered at the intersection of nearby Zapata Street and Andrade Avenue. That mass of people then lined the street in front of the school before packing into the auditorium for the start of the board meeting.

The district’s teachers have been operating without a contract for more than two years and have not received a cost-of-living adjustment for nearly five years, ACT officials have said.

The district indicated that it felt an impasse in negotiations had been reached in late October and had requested that the state Public Employment Relations Board appoint a mediator. Mediation appears to have been fruitless, and negotiations recently entered the fact-finding stage.

More than 100 members of the Associated Calexico Teachers union filled the Cesar Chavez Elementary auditorium in protest of stalled contract negotiations with the Calexico Unified School District on Thursday, Feb. 10. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

According to the district’s latest last, best and final salary and benefits proposal dated Wednesday, Feb. 9, ACT members stand to gain a 20.5 percent salary schedule increase, as well as a 3 percent total off-schedule payment as part of a contract that covers the 2017-18 through 2021-22 school years.

The proposal appears to go beyond the total 15 percent salary increase that CUSD had offered ACT in September and which only covered the three school years between 2018 and 2021, according to information found on the district’s website.

Board member Ciro Calderon indicated that further negotiations took place on Friday, Feb. 11. He also sounded a little more optimistic about the process, as well as the board’s prospects.

“We have time to do the right thing,” Calderon said during a phone interview on Friday, Feb. 11. “The board wants the best things for the district.”

During his remarks to the board on Thursday, ACT President Xavier Rodriguez stated that the union had submitted its counter proposal to the district earlier in the day. He did not publicly disclose any details of the counteroffer and no further information was immediately available.

“I think if you want to do the right thing, you’re going to take that proposal that we offered you and you’re going to make it better,” Rodriguez told the board. “Because you know what this community deserves. It’s time to heal. Be the leaders that we need to do that.”

As part of the fact-finding process, representatives of both sides and a neutral party are appointed to a three-person panel to weigh the data that both CUSD and ACT present to bolster their contract proposals, Rodriguez said in an interview prior to the board meeting.

The timeframe for the fact-finding process can vary, but once complete, the panel issues recommended terms of a settlement, which is not binding on both parties. If the panel’s terms are rejected, the district can impose its last, best and final contract package, while the union has the option of striking.

“We are ready to strike,” longtime teacher Melissa Gamboa told the board during the public comment period of its meeting. “We don’t want to but we will.”

The William Moreno Junior High math teacher also made it clear that she had little faith that the board and district Superintendent Carlos Gonzales would do the right thing on behalf of the teachers and students and would prefer that they vacated their positions if they did not intend to keep the best interests of the students at heart.

More than 100 members of the Associated Calexico Teachers lined the street in front of Cesar Chavez Elementary School in protest of stalled contract negotiations with the Calexico Unified School District on Thursday, Feb. 10. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Calexico High School English teacher Karla Magallanes said she was most troubled by the reported $62,000 that the district has spent in legal fees as part of the negotiation process. The 15-year district employee said she remembers a time when the district did not have to rely on an attorney during negotiations.

As much as she said she loves teaching, she has lately found herself telling students that are interested in becoming teachers to steer clear of Calexico Unified. She is even taking her own advice.

“I have been looking elsewhere,” she said as she stood along Zapata Street holding a protest sign prior to the start of the board meeting.

Calexico High math teacher Salvador Cuevas said he thinks the district has deliberately been paring back on its salaries and benefits during the 27 years he has been employed there. Because it no longer offers some of the highest salaries in the Valley, it has become a waystation for newly-certificated faculty and administrators who then move on to better paying districts.

“That’s how Calexico has become a training site for teachers and administrators in the long run.”