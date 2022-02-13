Big Bad Wolf Blows Down Holt Park

HOLTVILLE — As the Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert’s featured band, Big Bad Wolf huffed, puffed, and blew the proverbial house down around Holt Park with a mix of country classics and ’80s rock.

On a temporary stage created from two flatbed trailers parked between Holtville’s Mechanic’s Bank and the Chamber of Commerce, the concert played out on Friday night, Feb. 11 just a short walk from the Carrot Festival Carnival, allowing carnival goers to come enjoy the show.

Big Bad Wolf and its front man, Nick Wells, bantered with the audience and took requests. The group performed everything from “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks, the Los Lobos version of “La Bamba,” “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, and “Footloose” by Kenny Logins.

A crowd gathered to enjoy the band Big Bad Wolf during the 75th annual Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert on Friday night, Feb. 11. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Speaking of footloose, couples and a few singles who were clearly enjoying the libations danced carefree during the show that had a casual “come as you are” air about it.

Wells, also Holtville’s city manager, and band members laughed and joked their way through technical difficulties, restroom breaks, and unknown song lyrics. Wells chatted with audience members between songs, becoming just as much of a draw to the concert as the music he played.

“I like Nick and the band. We come out and watch him as much as possible when he’s playing. We enjoy his music,” Holtville resident Chris Toth said during one of the concert’s intermissions.

Holtville city officials were out in force to support their city manager and his bandmates, including Holtville Mayor Pro Tem Ginger Ward, who even brought a camping chair so she could enjoy the evening comfortably.

Nick Wells, Holtville city manager and lead singer for Big Bad Wolf, chats with the audience during the 75th annual Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert on Friday night, Feb. 11. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I think it sounds really good. I love going and listening to his band sing. Nick is got a great band and we like to support him, so it’s awesome to hear him play tonight,” Ward said.

On top of Wells, Big Bad Wolf also includes drummer Eric Sciaky, David Monigold on lead guitar and background vocals, Danny Tomboc on bass, and Christian Ruiz on keyboards. Sciaky is one of the two original members, along with Wells, and was thrilled with the opportunity to return to the Carrot Festival to play again after the pandemic.

“It’s actually a lot of fun. I’ve always enjoyed playing the Carrot Festival. It’s always a good turnout. So it’s fun to see people out here,” he said.

Sciaky is a Brawley resident who works as a computer lab supervisor for Booker T. Washington Elementary School in El Centro by day and is a drummer by night. The 36-year-old said he has been playing music for the last 32 years.

Eric Sciaky, one of two original members of Big Bad Wolf, sits behind the drum kit during the 75th annual Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert on Friday night, Feb. 11. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I grew up around music. My dad plays the bass, so they would always have practice at my house and I was kind of just leaning toward the drums. I’d sit behind it, just kind of watch them until I figured out how it all worked,” Sciaky said.

His father, Raul Sciaky, was the original bass player for Big Bad Wolf and invited him to join the band when they were unable to find a drummer. Sciaky’s father has since left the band, though Sciaky decided to remain, now playing with Big Bad Wolf for more than 10 years.

Big Bad Wolf’s dedication to its musical craft could be seen as the band played throughout the night, going well past its scheduled 10 p.m. end time. The crowd could be seen listening and dancing until the end of the show.

“The show was really good. I really enjoyed myself, it was nice to get out and see people laughing and smiling,” El Centro resident Jose Garcia said after the show as he walked back to his car.