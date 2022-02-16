GUEST COLUMN: IID Board Behavior is Toxic

At the Tuesday, Feb. 15, Imperial Irrigation District Board meeting, I added an item to the agenda to discuss the concept of transitioning from an annual budget process to a biennial budget and strategic planning process at IID.

The biennial planning process has saved significant staff time and improved strategic planning efforts at other public water utilities. Such a process, I imagined, had the potential to achieve similar results and improve IID’s long-term planning efforts by spending even years on adopting a two-year budget and using the time saved in odd years for strategic planning activities.

For introducing this item for discussion, Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas repeatedly accused me of being “disingenuous” for bringing this item up for discussion.

On the IID board, I have experienced a fair number of unkind comments from fellow board members, to put it mildly. These comments and personal attacks have had little to do with district business, and are usually the hallmarks of personal animus. I have been accused by another board member of not having a soul, comments that my mother when pregnant had no idea she would give birth to the Messiah, called “Little Satan” and a “handful of dogsh*t,” deemed “Baby Hamby” and that I had a “sh*tburger for dinner” after being falsely accused of having resigned from the board by another board member.

During this time, I feel I have been relatively patient in tolerating these personal attacks that have no connection to the public’s business. After being repeatedly accused of being disingenuous by this colleague, I sought to calmly address some of the statements made.

Director Cardenas followed by reiterating accusations that I was disingenuous. Having also silently tolerated earlier public comment that afternoon in which a relative of Director Cardenas made other slanderous remarks about myself personally to which Cardenas laughed out loud in response, I objected to the repetitive and baseless personal attacks.

Cardenas followed by inviting me to resign from the IID board, asking me to walk out the door, waving his hands in the air to me while yelling, “Bye! Bye! Bye! Quit!” repeatedly, and jumping out if his chair behind the dais to clap his hands and point at me. I objected again to these comments and display and stated the personal attacks were inappropriate. The board meeting was then called into recess.

Animosities by two members of the IID board toward myself are nothing new and have received regular press coverage over the last year. At the final IID Board of Directors meeting of 2021, re-elected IID board President James Hanks implored the board to come together and overcome differences during the year ahead. If the IID Board of Directors is ever to be serious about acting together for the benefit of ratepayers, the vitriolic attacks and toxic behavior must stop.

JB Hamby is director for Division 2 of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In response to what happened at the Feb. 15 IID board meeting, Hamby has requested an item be placed on the March 1 board agenda to revise the governance manual regarding board conduct.