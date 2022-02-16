Imperial County Denies Appeal Over Ormat Upgrades

EL CENTRO — A law firm that appears to be a front for union groups failed to block an equipment upgrade at a Heber-based geothermal facility, after the Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to deny its appeal.

On Feb. 15, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors heard testimony from Tara Rengifo, an associate for the Bay Area law firm of Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo, stating she was representing Imperial Citizens for Responsible Industry, appealing a November county Planning Commission decision to amend a conditional use permit that would allow for modifications and an extension of operations to Ormat’s Heber 1 Geothermal Plant at 947 Dogwood Road in Heber.

The proposed project will make modifications to the existing geothermal facility, which would include increasing its isopentane usage and changing some of its systems. The end result of the project will increase the megawatts production of up to 52 megawatts and extend the life of the existing plant up to 30 additional years.

It was the increase in isopentane, an extremely flammable liquid used to produce power in binary cycle geothermal plants like the Heber 1 plant, that was the source of one of the largest complaints that Rengifo referred to.

“The fire department explained that isopentane, which is necessary for project operations, is a highly flammable liquid. Its fire behavior is highly volatile, and it’s vapors may explode when mixed with air,” Rengifo said during a hearing at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Regnifo then went on to explain that because the liquid is so dangerous that mitigation measures should have been taken, claiming then that the county decided not to since the impact was “less than significant” due to the fact that Ormat had been in operation for 25 years without any incidents. Rengifo then followed up by accusing the county of lying, since Ormat had two incidents involving isopentane.

Alissa Sanchez, Ormat senior manager for environmental permitting, responded to the allegations, explaining that the plant had actually been in operation since 1985, making the plant 36 years old not 25. She also explained that yes, in those 36 years, the plant has had two issues relating to the liquid, but both were beyond the plant’s control.

“One of them was a contractor, as a result of contractor error, and then the other one was from the grid being tripped, and that was something that we were able to react to quickly, and neither event posed any human health or environmental issues,” said Sanchez, adding that they had responded quickly and had reported the issues in an appropriate amount of time.

COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY

Rengifo also argued against a lack of an Environmental Impact Report, claiming that the project would affect 37 variety of animals in the neighboring area, including several special status animals, breaking standards set by the California Environmental Quality Act.

Again, Sanchez responded, reminding everyone that the purposed project is just an update on the existing plant, not the development of any new land. The project wouldn’t affect the animals around the plant since there would be no work done outside the plant’s fence.

Renginfo further accused the project of breaking CEQA laws since the construction of this project would likely increase both dust particles and nitrogen oxide emissions.

Sanchez responded to these statements as well, explaining that they project would actually be supportive of CEQA laws by reducing a significant amount of greenhouse gases that the plant is currently emitting.

“By eliminating the steam turbine generator, for example, that will eliminate emissions of benzene, ammonia, methane, hydrogen sulfide in the air, as well as reducing particulate and nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide,” said Sanchez.

This is not the first time someone from Imperial Citizens for Responsible Industry has been in front of the Board of Supervisors, with another reprehensive, Kendra Hartmann, protesting a similar project at the Heber 2 facility on July 27. In fact, Imperial Citizens for Responsible Industry has been attending meeting with representatives protesting local solar farm projects as far as back as 2013.

Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo’s has become well known for appearing in front of planning commissions and county boards under various names of “community organizations,” such as Kern County Citizens for Responsible Solar, Monterey County Residents for Responsible Development, and Imperial Citizens for Responsible Industry, and others, representing what often appears to be problems over California Environmental Quality Act procedure.

These “community organizations” each are all tied to different labor unions, like the California Unions for Reliable Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or the Laborers Union, perhaps providing some clue as to why this law firm is so focused on protesting green energy projects in California.

After hearing both sides testimonies, District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo put forth a motion to deny the Imperial Citizens for Responsible Industries appeal on the amended conditional use permit, which was seconded by District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte.

“Based on the comments by the applicant Ormat, and the clarification in regards to the issues made by the applicant, I’m going to move for one a motion move for denial of appeal,” said Castillo.

The Board of Supervisors quickly voted 5-0 to deny the appeal, at the same time voting unanimously to allow the improvements at Ormat’s Heber 1 facility to move forward.