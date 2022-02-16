Imperial County: Dogwood Bridge to Close Indefinitely

EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s aging infrastructure, most notably the bridges throughout the county that are beginning to deteriorate, was yet again the subject of much discussion as the Board of Supervisors discussed options for declaring a state of emergency to be able to receive funds to repair these issues.

“In some cases, to go 150 yards, you’ve got to go five miles all the way around to get back to that point … I was just wondering we approached every aspect of receiving assistance through an emergency process to get funding to assist us in dealing with these deplorable conditions,” District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley said during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb 15.

John Gay, Imperial County’s Department of Public Works director, agreed to look into the matter but warned that that since Imperial County declared a state of emergency earlier in the pandemic over the state of the roads, the process might be more complicated than normal.

Gay also continued to update the supervisors on the work his department is already doing to repair Imperial County’s infrastructure, mentioning that there are the three bridge projects that are currently funded and in the works, though he only gave updates on two of the three projects.

The first project, the Dogwood Bridge, was a continuation from last meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when the Board of Supervisors moved in favor of installing a steal truss system rather than the standard cement bridges that can be seen in the rest of the county.

Currently the bridge is located at the intersection of Dogwood Road and Willoughby Road and was used to help travelers to cross the West Side Main Canal, though they will no longer be able to do so.

The Dogwood Road Bridge is located at the interaction of Dogwood Road and Willoughby Road and was used to help travelers to cross the West Side Main Canal, though they will no longer be able to do so since the bridge will be closed indefinitely. | COURTESY PHOTO

“This week, we’ll be shutting down Dogwood Road to start some of the utility relocations that are necessary for the replacement of the Dogwood Road Bridge. The road will be shut down indefinitely as we move forward with both the AT&T line that needs to be relocated as well as allowing it to get in and start doing their relocations as necessary,” Gay said.

The other bridge project Gay updated the board on was the Clark Bridge Replacement Project, which is much earlier in the process. Currently the county has secured funding for the replacement of the bridge and has secured a contractor, Dynamic Consulting Engineers, to begin work.

Located further west on Willoughby Road, at the intersection of Willoughby and Clark Road, the Clark Road Bridge recently was determined to be unsafe since the southern end of the bridge’s support beams have greatly deteriorated, causing the county to declare a state of emergency over the bridge last week.

Declaring the state of emergency allowed the county to forgo the normal bidding process to replace the bridge, allowing the county to secure a contractor much faster the normal. Gay said the county intends to install a bridge similar to the bridge that will be installed at Dogwood Road as a time-saving measure as well.

“We’re looking at putting in the same type of structure that we’re going to be putting in on Dogwood Road to help streamline the process and speed the process along,” Gay said.

Imperial County along with the rest of the California saw an end to the state’s universal indoor mask mandate as Imperial County’s COVID numbers begins to decline.

“The new order essentially just returns the state order to everything that it was back in December, which means that indoor masking will only be required for those people that are not fully vaccinated,” said Imperial County Department of Public Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday.

County Public Health reported a significant drop over the last week in positivity rates and new cases than have been reported for the past several weeks, leading health department officials to believe that the most recent surge is coming to an end.

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, the county reported only having 975 new cases, with a 29 percent positivity rate. As of Feb. 15, Imperial County is also experiencing 17 outbreaks, with nine more being investigated.

Janette Angulo, the director of Imperial County Public Health, also reported that on Feb. 15 the county had five intensive-care unit beds available, after weeks of the county’s hospitals having none available. Angulo continued to report that Imperial County currently had 62 people hospitalized with COVID, though only 18 of them are currently in the ICU.

The variants of concern have also seen a dramatic shift, as Imperial County no longer is facing overwhelming numbers of the delta variant, instead moving toward omicron, which is less severe.

“We’re now seeing a lot more omicron being recorded back then delta. Delta, we’ve only added four new cases. This last week,” she said.