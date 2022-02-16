Intent to Rename El Centro’s Desert Garden Fails

EL CENTRO — An effort to form a committee to rename El Centro’s Desert Garden Elementary School after a Hispanic figure failed to pass following what was at times heated — and what could be perceived as problematic — exchanges.

The issue was brought up by El Centro Elementary School District board Trustee Frances Terrazas. During the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the motion failed by a 2-2-1 vote, with Terrazas and President Katalina Penland voting for the committee, Trustees Michael Minnix and Eddie Hernandez voting against, and Trustee Andrew Arevalo abstaining for conflict of interest.

Terrazas said her actions were for the students and she felt that it was time for El Centro to have a school named after a Hispanic individual.

Frances Terrazas, El Centro Elementary School District board trustee

“This is for our students, and this is for no other reason than so they can have someone to look up to,” she said. “It’s obvious that it’s time to have a healthy discussion.”

The trustee had sought to create a committee made up of community members, school staff and administrators, and at least two board members.

Names Terrazas floated for consideration and discussion were Enrique Camarena, Cesar Chavez, Miguel Hidalgo, and Benito Juarez. When it was pointed out that De Anza Magnet School is named after explorer Juan Bautista de Anza, Terrazas said she didn’t think that could be considered Hispanic since he was Spanish. She added she would also like to have De Anza renamed in the future.

She added that the policy for renaming facilities also needs to be changed, opening up the possibilities for additional types of facilities to be renamed.

However, other board members pointed out that the ECESD Naming of Facilities policy only calls for renaming under extraordinary circumstances and after thorough research. Others echoed community comments that the board’s focus and energy should be put behind getting a new school built. Once that was done, the district should definitely consider naming the facility after a Hispanic figure, particularly a woman, of importance.

Trustee Hernandez, who was against the renaming, said to allow the committee to be formed would open the door for future trustees to suddenly decide they wanted to rename a school outside of special circumstances just because they could.

“I don’t think the name Desert Gardens currently has an adverse effect on students that attend this school, or the staff that work there, and the community that live in that area,” Hernandez said. “I don’t think renaming this school will contribute to our mission statement ensuring every student reaches exceptional achievement.”

Trustee Minnix, who taught sixth grade at Desert Garden, said he didn’t not want to diminish his nor students’ and their families’ memories of their time there by changing the name. He echoed Hernandez’s concerns on how this committee would set precedent for someone to want to change another school name such as MLK or Washington schools.

“I don’t want to take away the great history of Desert Garden school, the legacy, and the fond memories of our students and our parents,” Minnix said.

Terrazas was not happy with Minnix, vehemently pointing out how there is at least a MLK and BT Washington on the east side of the city and aggressively shouting, “You have two schools for just 10 percent of the population, or maybe 5 now. We have 75 percent of the population with some type of Hispanic heritage, and we have none even though you can put (on) all kinds of airs about De Anza!”

Staff and community members spoke during public comments, even threw out a few names of important Hispanic figures.

Former Desert Garden Principal Sharon Anderholt asked that the item be pulled from the meeting agenda. She said the school is near and dear to her own heart, saying it has history in the town and the school district.

“It is like taking someone’s identity away from them, it’s like having it stolen,” Anderholt said. “So there is no reason to do it. If there was a reason, I’d be right behind you, but I don’t see one.”

She added on her Facebook page there are more than 100 comments from the community that are against renaming Desert Garden.

El Centro resident Holly Barkalow was upset about renaming the school, echoing that the district should instead focus on giving a Hispanic female name to the new school that is currently in the state planning process. She even handed papers to the board members at the meeting with names of Hispanic women who could be used, including Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa.

“Let’s get another school named after a woman,” she said. “Somebody that we can encourage our children like the two children in the back row to be the best.”

Maggie Franks, community member and former student, questioned if a renaming committee was a feasible way to spend the district’s money. She suggested the board consider naming another facility such as the new De Anza gymnasium after a Hispanic person.

“I thought we were in a ‘woke’ community, where we weren’t going to stop and make this the center of everything that we do anymore,” Franks said. “So please, don’t mess with the past, it’s a beautiful past, look forward to the future and spend your money on the future.”