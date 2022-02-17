‘Sun Shines’ on LGBT Resource Center Mural

A computer rendering of Priscilla La Salle’s mural, “The Sun Shines on Us All,” is shown. The mural is being painted on the wall adjacent to the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. | COURTESY IMAGE

EL CENTRO — At the time when Priscilla La Salle left the Valley to pursue a higher education in 2013, they had all but written off El Centro as an unwelcome place for individuals who identified as queer.

That assessment was based on their own formative years in school, where they were ridiculed by their peers for “being different.”

After first relocating to San Diego and then Los Angeles, La Salle found such an inclusive community at Humboldt State University, where they were studying art education and studio art.

When La Salle returned to the Valley in about 2020, they were expecting the same level of intolerance, but instead encountered a much different and welcoming atmosphere.

For starters, La Salle said they found the existence of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, founded in 2015, to be completely awe-inspiring. So much so that La Salle volunteered to paint a mural at its office building on Ross Avenue, indicating that they would raise the necessary funds and equipment to do so themselves.

An even bigger surprise came when they started soliciting donations from the community for the LGBT Resource Center’s mural, which responded in a generous and supportive manner.

“Everyone was so helpful in the Valley,” La Salle said on Tuesday, Feb. 15 as they worked on the mural. “I was shocked that people were so willing to help out in that way.”

The 1,500-square-foot mural, entitled “The Sun Shines On Us All,” will occupy the entire eastern wall of the office building where the resource center is located in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, directly west of Bucklin Park.

The subtly LGBTQ-themed painting will be anchored by an anthropomorphic sun that is radiating the rainbow colors of the LGBT flag. Each different rainbow color will also represent a recognizable aspect of the Valley’s culture and landscape.

Ocotillo flowers will comprise the field of red, while a dusky desert scene incorporating the silhouettes of migrants walking north will occupy the orange field. The color yellow will be represented by sunflowers in bloom, and green by a checkerboard of agricultural fields. The transgender flag’s colors of light blue, pink and white stripes will represent the blue field, while a grouping of cacti will stand in for the color violet.

San Diego resident and artist Victor Rodriguez works on a mural that his partner, Priscilla La Salle, is painting on the eastern wall of an office building that houses the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in El Centro. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

La Salle’s mural is replacing an existing mural that was painted in 2010 and which had playfully promoted the businesses that had previously occupied the Ross Avenue office building. That mural depicted a green pastoral scene complete with monkeys, giraffes, an alligator and thatched-roof huts that made references to the previous businesses.

Since the LGBT Resource Center’s founding, the property owner has been supportive of its endeavors and was amenable to having the old mural painted over, especially since the businesses cited in the original mural were no longer located onsite.

“I think the time was right to ask if we could do something different,” said Rosa Diaz, founder and chief executive officer of the LGBT Resource Center.

Through the years, the resource center has seen no shortage of artists who have offered to paint a mural at the center as a show of support, Diaz said. Yet, those proposals were always contingent on the center being able to secure the funding for such an undertaking.

“Priscilla took it a step further and that was to make sure that the funding was there for the paint and everything else that was needed,” Diaz said.

The scaffolding that is being used for the mural was donated by Imperial-based Clairemont Equipment Rental, while the paints came from Sherman-Williams.

The mural was designed to promote the LGBTQ community in a subtle way that would avoid any backlash, Diaz said. As such, it can be considered the first of its kind to appear so prominently in the public sphere in the Valley, she said.

The center’s mural also joins a LGBTQ-themed mural that Imperial High students had painted in October at the campus and which drew some opposition from parents at the time.

The themes that La Salle has incorporated into the painting also present an inclusive snapshot of life in the Valley, in all its diversity.

Diaz said she considers the painting similar to a mural that El Centro native Ernesto Yerena installed recently on the former Cynthia’s Flower Shop on Imperial Avenue and which depicts a young woman wearing a face covering. That mural was commissioned by the state to help raise awareness of how COVID-19 has impacted communities.

Volunteers appraise the progress of an LGBTQ-themed mural that is being painted on the eastern exterior wall of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in El Centro. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“Art has somehow become a big part of sharing information,” Diaz said. “We’re seeing the power in the messages of the mural.”

La Salle said they credit their grandfather with inspiring them to develop their artistic talents. He had always wanted to attend school to be an architect but could not afford it. So instead, he found work elsewhere but continued to dabble in art on the side, much to La Salle’s delight.

“He was the first person to bring art into my life,” they said.

The mural is the first time that La Salle has undertaken anything so large and predominantly with spray paint. It will take approximately three weeks to complete. Its preliminary stages have been aided by a number of volunteers but will likely solely require La Salle to add the finer details.

“This is all very new to me but I’m figuring it out as I go,” La Salle said.

Volunteers are nonetheless welcome to stop by and help.

Calexico resident and artist Alejandra Matus was on hand to help paint on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

“Anything that’s art-related here in the Valley I always try to look around and help,” Matus said.

Her own artistic talents lean toward animation, which she studied at California State University, Fullerton. Nor is she a stranger to using her art to advocate for a cause or send a political message.

Some of her artwork was displayed recently at the “Crisis y Cosecha” exhibit at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Steppling Art Gallery. Some of the artwork that Matus submitted had incorporated themes of immigration, intolerance and fear amid the pandemic, she told the Que Pasa Calexico podcast in a video it posted on YouTube.

Aside from wanting to assist with any local art project, Matus said her decision to help with the LGBT Resource Center’s mural reflected her desire to be supportive of any attempt to further promote the local LGBTQ community.

“Unfortunately you don’t get to really see a lot of (LGBT) expression,” Matus said. “Even if it’s just the colors, let’s go for it.”

To see more of La Salle’s art, visit her Instagram account at @moxic_murals

Matus’ art can be viewed at her Instagram account, @Amatus_art