EL CENTRO — As modern and appealing as the newly opened Girasol Apartments on Adams Avenue are, a plaque to be installed on the wall outside the office building may yet prove to be its most prominent feature.

That plaque commemorates the late George McFaddin, a former El Centro resident, elementary school board member and tireless advocate for persons with developmental disabilities and their families.

That the plaque honoring McFaddin was on display during the apartment complex’s ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Feb. 17 was fitting, considering he pushed to have 10 of the site’s 56 units set aside for individuals or families with developmental disabilities.

“George made a difference,” said Ed Kenney, vice chair of the nonprofit San Diego-based Foundation for Developmental Disabilities, which also serves Imperial County. “This is his legacy.”

A plaque honoring the late George McFaddin, who for years advocated for persons with developmental disabilities, is to be installed at the Girasol Apartment site at 1725 W. Adams Ave. in El Centro. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Kenney had worked alongside McFaddin on the foundation’s board for more than 20 years and remembered him as an attentive leader whose line of questioning often steered his peers into action.

McFaddin was also a 19-year board member of the San Diego Regional Center, which funds support services that allow persons with developmental disabilities to live as independently as possible, and which collaborated with stakeholders to designate units at Girasol Apartments for its clients.

“He never took his focus off helping out people in Imperial Valley,” Kenney said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony that was also attended by McFaddin’s wife, Audrey.

During the well-attended event, the site’s developer, Chelsea Investment Corp., presented a $1,500 check to the Autism Support of Imperial County organization, which was founded by the McFaddins, whose grandson is on the autism spectrum.

James Gonzalez, ASIC president, said he was somewhat at a loss for words after unsuspectingly being presented the large check. He also said the site’s plaque honoring George McFaddin was an especially nice touch.

“That goes above and beyond, and it pulls at our heart,” Gonzalez said during his unscheduled remarks to the crowd.

Chelsea has been helping develop affordable housing in El Centro and the Imperial Valley for the past 30 years. In 2004, it completed the 73-unit Countryside apartments directly adjacent to the Girasol site, which is located at 1725 W. Adams Ave., and in 2012 added the 72-unit Las Brisas at 2001 N. Eighth St.

The company is also working with the city on the planned 96-unit Jacaranda Apartment complex, to be located on North Waterman Avenue across the street from First Responders Park.

The late George McFaddin and his wife, Audrey McFaddin, are shown in a 2018 photo from George’s Facebook page. He was posthumously honored on Thursday, Feb. 17, with a plaque bearing his name to be installed at the new Girasol Apartments for his commitment to helping people with disabilities. | FACEBOOK PHOTO

It had partnered in the past with the city of Brawley, the San Diego Regional Center and the California Department of Developmental Services to develop the 60-unit Serenita Apartments, which set aside 15 of its affordable housing units for residents with developmental disabilities, the company reported on its Facebook page.

Chelsea undertook one of its first project some 30 years ago in Calexico, where it has continued to develop affordable housing over the years. The company is now developing the 160-unit Remington Apartments off Birch Street in Calexico.

Jim Andersen, Chelsea Corp. chief financial officer, said he felt great pride in getting to attend the Girasol ribbon-cutting ceremonies and seeing the happy faces of the respective sites’ tenants.

“It’s the paycheck that at Chelsea we get that maybe others don’t see,” Andersen said.

The Girasol site will serve residents who on average make about 45 percent of the average median income, the company reported.

The project was made possible with the assistance of $5 million in Home Investment Partnership Program funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the city of El Centro previously announced.

The city itself provided a $500,000 loan, while the Foundation for Developmental Disabilities provided a $300,000 grant, Andersen said.

Attempts to finance the project date back to 2013 and included the collaboration of various stakeholders, including the Imperial Valley Housing Authority and The Richman Group, said Chelsea Corp. President Cheri Hoffman.

“This project is a testament and an example of what happens when you stick with it,” Hoffman said.

The Richman Group has invested about $275 million in 18 separate projects in the county that created more than 1,000 housing units, said Richman executive vice president Terry Gentry, who indicated that he had experienced homelessness at a prior time in his life.

“Peoples’ lives start with housing,” Gentry said. “It gives them a sense of being.”

El Centro resident Audrey McFaddin (center) is joined by members of Autism Support of Imperial County after the nonprofit received a $1,500 donation from the developer of the Girasol Apartment complex in El Centro on Thursday, Feb. 17. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

During his remarks during the event, Mayor Tomas Oliva also spoke about the increasing need for affordable housing, and the sense of peace and dignity that it provides to vulnerable members of the community who struggle to find housing.

He shared anecdotes about some of his recent encounters with people experiencing homelessness, including a woman who was in an abusive relationship but who couldn’t afford to move herself and her child out on their own.

Another recent encounter of Oliva’s involved a veteran with behavioral health issues whose monthly benefits fell short of paying for a mortgage, but was just enough to either rent an unfurnished apartment at a location in El Centro far removed from his social network on Adams Avenue, or a stay at a furnished motel in the environs he felt most comfortable in. The veteran invariably would choose the latter, Oliva said.

A third anecdote told was of an individual who is on the autism spectrum who found himself homeless after being kicked out his family’s home by a sibling following their parents’ deaths.

The examples Oliva provided were meant to highlight the fact that some community members, through no fault of their own, can struggle to find housing, especially more so in the absence of affordable housing sites like the Girasol Apartments.

“These projects provide (persons with developmental disabilities) dignity, positive self-esteem and make them and make them feel a part of our society, and tell them that we welcome them,” Oliva said.