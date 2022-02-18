San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 18-21 – Presidents’ Day Edition

SAN DIEGO — There’s a host of questions you might have going into any weekend. Do I get my drink on? Should I check out the theater? Should I go outside or catch a pop star who’s been through a thang or two? This San Diego weekend, each and every one is on the table.

Feel like laughing or crying? The Old Globe’s gives you a chance for both in its preview of El Borracho, ahead of the dramedy’s five-week run. Developed as part of the Globe’s 2020 Powers New Voices Festival, the show tells the story of an alcoholic who moves in with his ex-wife and their son. The son longs to finally connect with the dying man. Previews take place all weekend, along with Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 23. The play, officially opening Thursday, Feb. 24, continues through March 20.

Nostalgic for Bieber fever? San Diego is, as Pechanga Arena hosts Justin Bieber at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, for his “Justice” tour. The concert was rescheduled from the June 2, 2021 date that was postponed due to the pandemic and tickets issued for that date are still good. Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and Teo are also on the bill for the almost sold-out show.

Coasterra, your tequila spot on Sunday. Courtesy Cohn Restaurant Group

Excited for Mardi Gras? SeaWorld San Diego presents its new celebration of the annual rite, with a two-a-day Mardi Gras parade, live music and Creole and Cajun cuisine each Saturday and Sunday this month – but also Friday and Monday this weekend. The SkyTower lawn will be decked out Fat Tuesday-style and the San Diego Marine Corps Marching Band appears on select days. Tickets for this weekend’s dates start at $80.

Love to ride? Then the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition is here for you all month. Head out to the free “Love to Ride” event at the Linda Vista branch library on Ulric Street with friends who might want to learn more about how to ride bicycles, e-bikes and scooters safely. Enjoy swag, live entertainment and prize drawings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, with a guided family bike ride set for 11 a.m. One more event is scheduled for the month, in Carlsbad on Feb. 26.

Like a smaller-scale Con? The WorldBeat Culture Center in Balboa Park hosts the free Black Comix Day 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with panels at 1 p.m. each day. Mix and mingle with artists from top publishers like Marvel and DC, but independents too.

How about a parting shot? At the Coasterra Tequila Fest, on Harbor Island, wash down tacos and paella with a variety of tequila, mezcal and baja brews – even test your margarita-making skills in a head-to-head competition. Tickets cost $55, rising by $10 at the door for the event, at noon Sunday.

